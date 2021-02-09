COVID-19 Update: Global Pheromones in Agriculture Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: BASF (Germany), Suterra LLC (US), Russell IPM (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Pheromones in Agriculture Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Pheromones in Agriculture market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Pheromones in Agriculture industry. Growth of the overall Pheromones in Agriculture market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Pheromones in Agriculture Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Pheromones in Agriculture industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Pheromones in Agriculture market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

BASF (Germany)

Suterra LLC (US)

Russell IPM (US)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

Ltd (Japan)

Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

Isagro Group (Italy)

Biobest Group NV (Belgium)

ISCA Technologies (US)

Trece Inc. (US)

Bedoukian Research

Inc (US)

Pherobank B.V (Netherlands)

Certis Europe BV (Netherlands)

Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK)

Bio Controle (Brazil)

ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India)

Sumi Agro France (France)

SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain)

Laboratorios Agrochem

S.L. (Spain)

Novagrica (Greece)

International Pheromone Systems (UK),. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Pheromones in Agriculture market is segmented into

Alarm Pheromones

Trail Pheromones

Others

Field Tests

Agricultural Pesticides

Others

North America (U.S.

Canada

Mexico)

Europe (Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China

India

Japan

Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil

Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia

South Africa etc.)

