Global Sports Clothing Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

2017-2025 World Sports Clothing Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries).
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sports Clothing , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Sports Clothing market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Hats
Upper Garment
Under Clothing
Skirts
Others
By End-User / Application
Professional Athletic
Amateur Sport
By Company
NIKE
Adidas
Under Armour
Columbia
PUMA
V.F.Corporation
Anta
Amer Sports
LULULEMON ATHLETICA
Mizuno
Patagonia
Lining
361sport
Xtep
PEAK
Marmot
GUIRENNIAO
Kadena
LOTTO
Platinum
Classic
Graphic
Third Street
Beacon
DP
