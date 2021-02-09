Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

2017-2025 World Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)
Automotive fuel tank is an important safety and functional part of vehicle. Automotive fuel tank is a separate cabinet assembly fixed in the motor vehicle, used to store fuel. An automotive fuel tank system consists of fuel tank, fuel pipes, fuel tank cap, pipe fittings and other kinds of ancillary equipment. Automotive fuel tank functions for oil storage, heat dissipation, bubble separation and impurities precipitation, etc.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Vehicle Fuel Tank , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Vehicle Fuel Tank market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Plastic Fuel Tank
Metal Fuel Tank
By End-User / Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
By Company
Inergy
Kautex
TI Automotive
YAPP
Yachiyo
Magna Steyr
Hwashin
Futaba
FTS
Sakamoto
Jiangsu Suguang
SKH Metal
Tokyo Radiator
Donghee
Martinrea
AAPICO
Wanxiang Tongda
Chengdu Lingchuan
Jiangsu Hongxin
Yangzhou Changyun
