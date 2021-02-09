SON (Self-Organizing Networks) In The 5G Era Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2030

SON (Self-Organizing Networks) In The 5G Era Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of SON (Self-Organizing Networks) In The 5G Era market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in SON (Self-Organizing Networks) In The 5G Era industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price.

SON (Self-Organizing Networks) In The 5G Era Market

List of Companies Mentioned

3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

5G PPP (5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership)

Accedian Networks

Accelleran

Accuver

Actix

AIRCOM International

AirHop Communications

Airspan Networks

Allot Communications

Alpha Networks

Mobile Network Optimization

SON

Conventional Mobile Network Planning & Optimization

SON Network Segment Submarkets

RAN (Radio Access Network)

Mobile Core

Transport (Backhaul & Fronthaul)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

● North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

● Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

● Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction 19

1.1 Executive Summary 19

1.2 Topics Covered 21

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 22

1.4 Key Questions Answered 23

1.5 Key Findings 24

1.6 Methodology 26

1.7 Target Audience 27

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 28

2 Chapter 2: SON & Mobile Network Optimization Ecosystem 31

2.1 Conventional Mobile Network Optimization 31

2.1.1 Network Planning 31

2.1.2 Measurement Collection: Drive Tests, Probes and End User Data 32

2.1.3 Post-Processing, Optimization & Policy Enforcement 32

2.2 The SON (Self-Organizing Network) Concept 33

2.2.1 What is SON? 33

2.2.2 The Need for SON 33

2.3 Functional Areas of SON 34

2.3.1 Self-Configuration 35

2.3.2 Self-Optimization 35

2.3.3 Self-Healing 35

2.3.4 Self-Protection 36

2.3.5 Self-Learning 36

2.4 Market Drivers for SON Adoption 37

2.4.1 The 5G Era: Continued Mobile Network Infrastructure Investments 37

2.4.2 Optimization in Multi-RAN & HetNet Environments 39

2.4.3 OpEx & CapEx Reduction: The Cost Savings Potential 39

2.4.4 Improving Subscriber Experience and Churn Reduction 40

2.4.5 Power Savings: Towards Green Mobile Networks 40

2.4.6 Alleviating Congestion with Traffic Management 41

2.4.7 Enabling Large-Scale Small Cell Rollouts 41

2.4.8 Growing Adoption of Private LTE & 5G-Ready Networks 41

2.5 Market Barriers for SON Adoption 42

2.5.1 Complexity of Implementation 42

2.5.2 Reorganization & Changes to Standard Engineering Procedures 42

2.5.3 Lack of Trust in Automation 42

2.5.4 Proprietary SON Algorithms 42

2.5.5 Coordination Between Distributed and Centralized SON 43

2.5.6 Network Security Concerns: New Interfaces and Lack of Monitoring 43

3 Chapter 3: SON Technology, Use Cases & Implementation Architectures 44

3.1 Where Does SON Sit Within a Mobile Network? 44

3.1.1 RAN 45

3.1.2 Mobile Core 45

3.1.3 Transport (Backhaul & Fronthaul) 46

3.1.4 Device-Assisted SON 47

3.2 SON Architecture 48

3.2.1 C-SON (Centralized SON) 48

3.2.2 D-SON (Distributed SON) 49

3.2.3 H-SON (Hybrid SON) 50

3.3 SON Use-Cases 51

3.3.1 Self-Configuration of Network Elements 51

3.3.2 Automatic Connectivity Management 51

3.3.3 Self-Testing of Network Elements 51

3.3.4 Self-Recovery of Network Elements/Software 51

