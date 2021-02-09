Antibiotics Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate (CAGR) Of 3.6% during 2021-2027 | Sanofi, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Antibiotics Market

Antibiotics Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world.

The antibiotics market was valued at US$ 43,348.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 56,351.33 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during2020–2027.

A generic medicine is a copy of a branded drug that is no longer under patent. Generic versions are introduced in the market with an aim to offer cost-efficient drugs and increase the reach of these drugs to people belonging to different economic classes. Generic versions are popular due to their availability and affordability.

Antibiotics are powerful medicines that are used to fight against bacterial infections and diseases. These are specifically used to treat infections caused by bacteria such as Staph., Strep., or E. coli. Antibiotics either kill the bacteria (bactericidal) or restrict it from reproducing and growing (bacteriostatic). The companies are also focusing on the development of generic versions with an aim to offer antibiotics at minimal costs.

Competitive Landscape Antibiotics Market:

Pfizer, Inc,Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals),,Abbott,, GlaxoSmithKline Plc,,Sanofi,, Novartis AG,, Bayer AG,,Bristol Myers Squibb Company,,Eli Lilly and Company,,Astellas Pharma

Based on drug class, the antibiotics market is segmented into sulfonamides, aminoglycosides, carbapenem, macrolides, fluoroquinolones, penicillin, cephalosporin, and others. The cephalosporin segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; whereas the fluoroquinolones segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The report specifically highlights the Antibiotics market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Antibiotics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

