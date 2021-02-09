Global Plastic Pipe Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020 

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plastic Pipe, Global Market Research Report 2020

The global Plastic Pipe market is valued at US$ 54380 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 66540 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Plastic Pipe volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Pipe market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Plastic Pipe market is segmented into

PVC

HDPE

Fiberglass

ABS

CPVC

Segment by Application

Building and Construction Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Chemical and Petroleum Industry

Global Plastic Pipe Market: Regional Analysis

The Plastic Pipe market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Plastic Pipe market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Plastic Pipe Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Plastic Pipe market include:

McWane

Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated

Alcoa Incorporated

American Cast Iron Pipe

AMSTED Industries

Can Clay

CONTECH Engineered Solutions

Cretex Companies

Atkore International Holdings

Pipelife Jet Stream

United States Pipe

Foundry Company

JM Eagle

Dura-Line

