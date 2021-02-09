New Technology Developments in Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2027

The EV powertrain market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 20.27 Bn in 2018 to US$ 59.10 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The EV powertrain market outlook is positive, as the electric vehicles are gaining popularity among the end-users. Increasing the adoption of these vehicles would enable the manufacturers to increase their production lines, thereby requiring an increased quantity of EV powertrains. This factor is expected to drive the EV powertrain market. Additionally, the presence of a large number of well-established and automotive industry recognized players in the market is allowing the end-users to technologically enhanced powertrain products, which is also a key driving force of the EV powertrain market. The volume of EV powertrain procurement is at a constant rise in the current scenario, owing to the fact that the OEMs are increasingly procuring the powertrains in large quantities to cater to the needs of the manufacturing of existing vehicle models and to test respective newer models practically.

The List of Companies:

Continental AG Cummins Inc. Dana Limited Magna International Mahle GmbH Maxim Integrated Robert Bosch GmbH Tata Elxsi Valeo SA ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The latest research report on the “Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply, and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view of the Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market in order to help decision-makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.

