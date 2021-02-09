North America Data Center Construction Market: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2027

Exponential growth in the data as a result of digital transformation has led to increased demand for edge computing. This rise in edge computing has further resulted in rapid growth in the array of smaller data centers that are built closer to the population centers as the edge computing processes, data, and services in closer proximity of the end-user, its demand in a smaller emerging market are projected to grow significantly. The Tier-II and Tier-III markets have given rise to the entirely novel category of data centers (edge-data centers). The smaller data centers are characterized to have relatively low well-funded competitors than Tier I markets and have a low barrier to entry, particularly to those high-quality data centers offering colocation.
This enables them to gain the stand in the market quickly. Although the demand in retail & wholesale colocation market had outpaced the supply for several years, the supply of data center space at the edge is projected to get soon even more stringent, which in response is expected to lead to above average pricing hike in some of the underserved markets. It is also likely that some of Tier II and Tier III markets would majorly remain secured from prominent retail & wholesale colocation service providers, facilitating the investment opportunity to the underserved market. These market dynamics are expected to substantially contribute to the North America during the forecast period.
Currently, the US is dominating the global data center construction market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for data center construction. The data center environment in U.S is expected to evolve over the coming two years owing to the new federal mandates and presidential administration for optimization. The market for data center construction in U.S is also anticipated to grow due to the introduction of tax incentives and reduced cost of electricity. However, the country would face certain barriers to the development of data centers, which includes the rising cost of construction & installation. The growth, companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon are building their own exclusive data centers across the country.
NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET – SEGMENTATION
North America Data Center Construction Market By Type of Construction
- General Construction
- Electrical Design
- Mechanical Design
North America Data Center Construction Market By Tier Standards
- Tier 1 & Tier 2
- Tier 3
- Tier 4
North America Data Center Construction Market By Industry Verticals
- BFSI
- Telecom Media & Entertainment
- Technology
- Healthcare
- Government
- Retail
- Others
North America Data Center Construction Market By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Companies Mentioned
- DPR Construction, Inc
- Fujitsu Limited
- AECOM
- Holder Construction Company
- Rittal GmBH & CO. KG
- Tripp Lite
- Turner Construction
- The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
- Schneider Electric SE
- Hitachi Vantara Corporation
