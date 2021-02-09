Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market 2021 By Industry Trends & Regional Forecast To 2027 | 3M, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison

“

The report titled Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, tesa SE, Henkel, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer, LINTEC Corporation, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, Lohmann, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes), Achem Technology Corporation, Yonghe Adhesive Products, Winta, Yongle Tape, JinghuaTape, Luxking Group, Shushi Group, Yongguan, Camat

Market Segmentation by Product: BOPP Tapes

PVC Insulation Tapes

PET Tapes

Labels

Double Sided Tapes

Aluminum Foil Tape

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Mobile Phone

Electronics

Medical

Appliance

Others



The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes

1.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 BOPP Tapes

1.2.3 PVC Insulation Tapes

1.2.4 PET Tapes

1.2.5 Labels

1.2.6 Double Sided Tapes

1.2.7 Aluminum Foil Tape

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Mobile Phone

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Appliance

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Business

6.1 3M

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 3M Products Offered

6.1.5 3M Recent Development

6.2 Nitto Denko

6.2.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

6.2.2 Nitto Denko Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Nitto Denko Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Nitto Denko Products Offered

6.2.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

6.3 Avery Dennison

6.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

6.3.2 Avery Dennison Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Avery Dennison Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Avery Dennison Products Offered

6.3.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

6.4 tesa SE

6.4.1 tesa SE Corporation Information

6.4.2 tesa SE Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 tesa SE Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 tesa SE Products Offered

6.4.5 tesa SE Recent Development

6.5 Henkel

6.5.1 Henkel Corporation Information

6.5.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Henkel Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Henkel Products Offered

6.5.5 Henkel Recent Development

6.6 Berry Plastics

6.6.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

6.6.2 Berry Plastics Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Berry Plastics Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Berry Plastics Products Offered

6.6.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

6.7 Intertape Polymer

6.6.1 Intertape Polymer Corporation Information

6.6.2 Intertape Polymer Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Intertape Polymer Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Intertape Polymer Products Offered

6.7.5 Intertape Polymer Recent Development

6.8 LINTEC Corporation

6.8.1 LINTEC Corporation Corporation Information

6.8.2 LINTEC Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 LINTEC Corporation Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 LINTEC Corporation Products Offered

6.8.5 LINTEC Corporation Recent Development

6.9 Scapa

6.9.1 Scapa Corporation Information

6.9.2 Scapa Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Scapa Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Scapa Products Offered

6.9.5 Scapa Recent Development

6.10 Shurtape Technologies

6.10.1 Shurtape Technologies Corporation Information

6.10.2 Shurtape Technologies Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Shurtape Technologies Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Shurtape Technologies Products Offered

6.10.5 Shurtape Technologies Recent Development

6.11 Lohmann

6.11.1 Lohmann Corporation Information

6.11.2 Lohmann Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Lohmann Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Lohmann Products Offered

6.11.5 Lohmann Recent Development

6.12 ORAFOL Europe GmbH

6.12.1 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Corporation Information

6.12.2 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Products Offered

6.12.5 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Recent Development

6.13 Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)

6.13.1 Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes) Corporation Information

6.13.2 Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes) Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes) Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes) Products Offered

6.13.5 Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes) Recent Development

6.14 Achem Technology Corporation

6.14.1 Achem Technology Corporation Corporation Information

6.14.2 Achem Technology Corporation Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Achem Technology Corporation Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Achem Technology Corporation Products Offered

6.14.5 Achem Technology Corporation Recent Development

6.15 Yonghe Adhesive Products

6.15.1 Yonghe Adhesive Products Corporation Information

6.15.2 Yonghe Adhesive Products Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Yonghe Adhesive Products Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Yonghe Adhesive Products Products Offered

6.15.5 Yonghe Adhesive Products Recent Development

6.16 Winta

6.16.1 Winta Corporation Information

6.16.2 Winta Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Winta Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Winta Products Offered

6.16.5 Winta Recent Development

6.17 Yongle Tape

6.17.1 Yongle Tape Corporation Information

6.17.2 Yongle Tape Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Yongle Tape Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Yongle Tape Products Offered

6.17.5 Yongle Tape Recent Development

6.18 JinghuaTape

6.18.1 JinghuaTape Corporation Information

6.18.2 JinghuaTape Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 JinghuaTape Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 JinghuaTape Products Offered

6.18.5 JinghuaTape Recent Development

6.19 Luxking Group

6.19.1 Luxking Group Corporation Information

6.19.2 Luxking Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Luxking Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Luxking Group Products Offered

6.19.5 Luxking Group Recent Development

6.20 Shushi Group

6.20.1 Shushi Group Corporation Information

6.20.2 Shushi Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 Shushi Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Shushi Group Products Offered

6.20.5 Shushi Group Recent Development

6.21 Yongguan

6.21.1 Yongguan Corporation Information

6.21.2 Yongguan Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.21.3 Yongguan Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Yongguan Products Offered

6.21.5 Yongguan Recent Development

6.22 Camat

6.22.1 Camat Corporation Information

6.22.2 Camat Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Description, Business Overview

6.22.3 Camat Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Camat Products Offered

6.22.5 Camat Recent Development

7 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes

7.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Distributors List

8.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

