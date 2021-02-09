Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Outlook To 2027 – Driving Factors And Trends Of The Industry 2021 | Honeywell, 3M, DuPont

“

The report titled Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Honeywell, 3M, DuPont, Dräger, Msa Safety, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, Delta Plus, Protective Industrial Products, Moldex-Metric, Avon Rubber, COFRA, JAL Group, Cordova Safety Products, Lakeland Industries, UVEX, Bullard, Oftenrich Group, Woshine Group, KARAM, SPRO Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Chemical

Food Processing

Medical & Personal Protection

Others



The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

1.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Hand Protection

1.2.3 Protective Clothing

1.2.4 Protective Footwear

1.2.5 Respiratory Protection

1.2.6 Head, Eye and Face Protection

1.2.7 Fall Protection

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Chemical

1.3.7 Food Processing

1.3.8 Medical & Personal Protection

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business

6.1 Honeywell

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Honeywell Products Offered

6.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporation Information

6.2.2 3M Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 3M Products Offered

6.2.5 3M Recent Development

6.3 DuPont

6.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

6.3.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 DuPont Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 DuPont Products Offered

6.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

6.4 Dräger

6.4.1 Dräger Corporation Information

6.4.2 Dräger Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Dräger Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Dräger Products Offered

6.4.5 Dräger Recent Development

6.5 Msa Safety

6.5.1 Msa Safety Corporation Information

6.5.2 Msa Safety Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Msa Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Msa Safety Products Offered

6.5.5 Msa Safety Recent Development

6.6 Ansell

6.6.1 Ansell Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ansell Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Ansell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Ansell Products Offered

6.6.5 Ansell Recent Development

6.7 Kimberly-Clark

6.6.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

6.6.2 Kimberly-Clark Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Kimberly-Clark Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Kimberly-Clark Products Offered

6.7.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

6.8 Delta Plus

6.8.1 Delta Plus Corporation Information

6.8.2 Delta Plus Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Delta Plus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Delta Plus Products Offered

6.8.5 Delta Plus Recent Development

6.9 Protective Industrial Products

6.9.1 Protective Industrial Products Corporation Information

6.9.2 Protective Industrial Products Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Protective Industrial Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Protective Industrial Products Products Offered

6.9.5 Protective Industrial Products Recent Development

6.10 Moldex-Metric

6.10.1 Moldex-Metric Corporation Information

6.10.2 Moldex-Metric Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Moldex-Metric Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Moldex-Metric Products Offered

6.10.5 Moldex-Metric Recent Development

6.11 Avon Rubber

6.11.1 Avon Rubber Corporation Information

6.11.2 Avon Rubber Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Avon Rubber Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Avon Rubber Products Offered

6.11.5 Avon Rubber Recent Development

6.12 COFRA

6.12.1 COFRA Corporation Information

6.12.2 COFRA Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 COFRA Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 COFRA Products Offered

6.12.5 COFRA Recent Development

6.13 JAL Group

6.13.1 JAL Group Corporation Information

6.13.2 JAL Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 JAL Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 JAL Group Products Offered

6.13.5 JAL Group Recent Development

6.14 Cordova Safety Products

6.14.1 Cordova Safety Products Corporation Information

6.14.2 Cordova Safety Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Cordova Safety Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Cordova Safety Products Products Offered

6.14.5 Cordova Safety Products Recent Development

6.15 Lakeland Industries

6.15.1 Lakeland Industries Corporation Information

6.15.2 Lakeland Industries Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Lakeland Industries Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Lakeland Industries Products Offered

6.15.5 Lakeland Industries Recent Development

6.16 UVEX

6.16.1 UVEX Corporation Information

6.16.2 UVEX Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 UVEX Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 UVEX Products Offered

6.16.5 UVEX Recent Development

6.17 Bullard

6.17.1 Bullard Corporation Information

6.17.2 Bullard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Bullard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Bullard Products Offered

6.17.5 Bullard Recent Development

6.18 Oftenrich Group

6.18.1 Oftenrich Group Corporation Information

6.18.2 Oftenrich Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Oftenrich Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Oftenrich Group Products Offered

6.18.5 Oftenrich Group Recent Development

6.19 Woshine Group

6.19.1 Woshine Group Corporation Information

6.19.2 Woshine Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Woshine Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Woshine Group Products Offered

6.19.5 Woshine Group Recent Development

6.20 KARAM

6.20.1 KARAM Corporation Information

6.20.2 KARAM Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 KARAM Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 KARAM Products Offered

6.20.5 KARAM Recent Development

6.21 SPRO Medical

6.21.1 SPRO Medical Corporation Information

6.21.2 SPRO Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Description, Business Overview

6.21.3 SPRO Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 SPRO Medical Products Offered

6.21.5 SPRO Medical Recent Development

7 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

7.4 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Distributors List

8.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

