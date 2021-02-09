Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players and Trends to 2027 | Honeywell, 3M, DuPont

“

The report titled Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Honeywell, 3M, DuPont, Dräger, Msa Safety, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, Delta Plus, Protective Industrial Products, Moldex-Metric, Avon Rubber, COFRA, JAL Group, Cordova Safety Products, Lakeland Industries, UVEX, Bullard, Oftenrich Group, Woshine Group, KARAM, SPRO Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Chemical

Food Processing

Medical & Personal Protection

Others



The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Overview

1.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Overview

1.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hand Protection

1.2.2 Protective Clothing

1.2.3 Protective Footwear

1.2.4 Respiratory Protection

1.2.5 Head, Eye and Face Protection

1.2.6 Fall Protection

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Application

4.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Manufacturing

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Oil & Gas

4.1.4 Transportation

4.1.5 Chemical

4.1.6 Food Processing

4.1.7 Medical & Personal Protection

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Application

5 North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Business

10.1 Honeywell

10.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.1.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

10.2 3M

10.2.1 3M Corporation Information

10.2.2 3M Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 3M Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.2.5 3M Recent Developments

10.3 DuPont

10.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.3.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 DuPont Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DuPont Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.3.5 DuPont Recent Developments

10.4 Dräger

10.4.1 Dräger Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dräger Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Dräger Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Dräger Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.4.5 Dräger Recent Developments

10.5 Msa Safety

10.5.1 Msa Safety Corporation Information

10.5.2 Msa Safety Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Msa Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Msa Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.5.5 Msa Safety Recent Developments

10.6 Ansell

10.6.1 Ansell Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ansell Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Ansell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Ansell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.6.5 Ansell Recent Developments

10.7 Kimberly-Clark

10.7.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kimberly-Clark Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Kimberly-Clark Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Kimberly-Clark Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.7.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

10.8 Delta Plus

10.8.1 Delta Plus Corporation Information

10.8.2 Delta Plus Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Delta Plus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Delta Plus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.8.5 Delta Plus Recent Developments

10.9 Protective Industrial Products

10.9.1 Protective Industrial Products Corporation Information

10.9.2 Protective Industrial Products Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Protective Industrial Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Protective Industrial Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.9.5 Protective Industrial Products Recent Developments

10.10 Moldex-Metric

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Moldex-Metric Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Moldex-Metric Recent Developments

10.11 Avon Rubber

10.11.1 Avon Rubber Corporation Information

10.11.2 Avon Rubber Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Avon Rubber Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Avon Rubber Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.11.5 Avon Rubber Recent Developments

10.12 COFRA

10.12.1 COFRA Corporation Information

10.12.2 COFRA Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 COFRA Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 COFRA Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.12.5 COFRA Recent Developments

10.13 JAL Group

10.13.1 JAL Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 JAL Group Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 JAL Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 JAL Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.13.5 JAL Group Recent Developments

10.14 Cordova Safety Products

10.14.1 Cordova Safety Products Corporation Information

10.14.2 Cordova Safety Products Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Cordova Safety Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Cordova Safety Products Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.14.5 Cordova Safety Products Recent Developments

10.15 Lakeland Industries

10.15.1 Lakeland Industries Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lakeland Industries Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Lakeland Industries Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Lakeland Industries Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.15.5 Lakeland Industries Recent Developments

10.16 UVEX

10.16.1 UVEX Corporation Information

10.16.2 UVEX Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 UVEX Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 UVEX Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.16.5 UVEX Recent Developments

10.17 Bullard

10.17.1 Bullard Corporation Information

10.17.2 Bullard Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Bullard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Bullard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.17.5 Bullard Recent Developments

10.18 Oftenrich Group

10.18.1 Oftenrich Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Oftenrich Group Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Oftenrich Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Oftenrich Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.18.5 Oftenrich Group Recent Developments

10.19 Woshine Group

10.19.1 Woshine Group Corporation Information

10.19.2 Woshine Group Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Woshine Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Woshine Group Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.19.5 Woshine Group Recent Developments

10.20 KARAM

10.20.1 KARAM Corporation Information

10.20.2 KARAM Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 KARAM Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 KARAM Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.20.5 KARAM Recent Developments

10.21 SPRO Medical

10.21.1 SPRO Medical Corporation Information

10.21.2 SPRO Medical Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 SPRO Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 SPRO Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Products Offered

10.21.5 SPRO Medical Recent Developments

11 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”