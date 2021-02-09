Electrolyzer Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027| Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems

The global Electrolyzer market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Electrolyzer market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Electrolyzer market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Electrolyzer market, such as Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power, Toshiba They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Electrolyzer market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Electrolyzer market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global Electrolyzer market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Electrolyzer industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Electrolyzer market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Electrolyzer market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Electrolyzer market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Electrolyzer market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Electrolyzer Market by Product: , Traditional Alkaline Electroliser, PEM Electroliser

Global Electrolyzer Market by Application: , Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics and Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s, Power to Gas, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Electrolyzer market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Electrolyzer Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electrolyzer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Electrolyzer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electrolyzer market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electrolyzer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electrolyzer market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Electrolyzer Market Overview

1.1 Electrolyzer Product Overview

1.2 Electrolyzer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

1.2.2 PEM Electroliser

1.3 Global Electrolyzer Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electrolyzer Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electrolyzer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electrolyzer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Electrolyzer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Electrolyzer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electrolyzer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electrolyzer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electrolyzer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Electrolyzer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Electrolyzer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Electrolyzer Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Electrolyzer Industry

1.5.1.1 Electrolyzer Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Electrolyzer Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Electrolyzer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Electrolyzer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electrolyzer Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electrolyzer Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electrolyzer Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electrolyzer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electrolyzer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electrolyzer Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electrolyzer Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electrolyzer as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electrolyzer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electrolyzer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electrolyzer Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electrolyzer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electrolyzer Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electrolyzer Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Electrolyzer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Electrolyzer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Electrolyzer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Electrolyzer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Electrolyzer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Electrolyzer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Electrolyzer by Application

4.1 Electrolyzer Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Plants

4.1.2 Steel Plant

4.1.3 Electronics and Photovoltaics

4.1.4 Industrial Gases

4.1.5 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

4.1.6 Power to Gas

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Electrolyzer Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electrolyzer Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electrolyzer Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electrolyzer Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electrolyzer by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electrolyzer by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electrolyzer by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer by Application 5 North America Electrolyzer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Electrolyzer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Electrolyzer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Electrolyzer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electrolyzer Business

10.1 Proton On-Site

10.1.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

10.1.2 Proton On-Site Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Proton On-Site Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Proton On-Site Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.1.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development

10.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC

10.2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

10.2.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Proton On-Site Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.2.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Development

10.3 Teledyne Energy Systems

10.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.3.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Development

10.4 Hydrogenics

10.4.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hydrogenics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Hydrogenics Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hydrogenics Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.4.5 Hydrogenics Recent Development

10.5 Nel Hydrogen

10.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nel Hydrogen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nel Hydrogen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nel Hydrogen Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.5.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Development

10.6 Suzhou Jingli

10.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information

10.6.2 Suzhou Jingli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Suzhou Jingli Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Suzhou Jingli Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.6.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Development

10.7 Beijing Zhongdian

10.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information

10.7.2 Beijing Zhongdian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Beijing Zhongdian Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.7.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Development

10.8 McPhy

10.8.1 McPhy Corporation Information

10.8.2 McPhy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 McPhy Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 McPhy Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.8.5 McPhy Recent Development

10.9 Siemens

10.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.9.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Siemens Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Siemens Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.10 TianJin Mainland

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electrolyzer Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TianJin Mainland Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Development

10.11 Areva H2gen

10.11.1 Areva H2gen Corporation Information

10.11.2 Areva H2gen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Areva H2gen Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Areva H2gen Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.11.5 Areva H2gen Recent Development

10.12 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

10.12.1 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.12.5 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Recent Development

10.13 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

10.13.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.13.5 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Recent Development

10.14 Asahi Kasei

10.14.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.14.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Asahi Kasei Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Asahi Kasei Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.14.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.15 Idroenergy Spa

10.15.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information

10.15.2 Idroenergy Spa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Idroenergy Spa Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Idroenergy Spa Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.15.5 Idroenergy Spa Recent Development

10.16 Erredue SpA

10.16.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information

10.16.2 Erredue SpA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Erredue SpA Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Erredue SpA Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.16.5 Erredue SpA Recent Development

10.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

10.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information

10.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.17.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Recent Development

10.18 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

10.18.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.18.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Development

10.19 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

10.19.1 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Corporation Information

10.19.2 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.19.5 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Recent Development

10.20 ITM Power

10.20.1 ITM Power Corporation Information

10.20.2 ITM Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 ITM Power Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 ITM Power Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.20.5 ITM Power Recent Development

10.21 Toshiba

10.21.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.21.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Toshiba Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Toshiba Electrolyzer Products Offered

10.21.5 Toshiba Recent Development 11 Electrolyzer Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electrolyzer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electrolyzer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

