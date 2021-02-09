Smart Utilities Software Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The rising requirement for Operational Efficiency and Control as well as growing trend of deregulating the utilities industry is creating lucrative opportunities for the smart utilities market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the adoption of SCADA system which optimizes and manages transmission as well as generation processes of utility facilities is also boosting the smart utilities software market.

The boosting demand of enhanced grid reliability and efficient outage response is driving the growth of the Smart Utilities market. However, the smart grid cybersecurity and its vulnerabilities may restrain the growth of the smart utilities market. Furthermore, the upcoming smart cities projects in developing regions is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Smart Utilities market during the forecast period.

Key vendors engaged in the Smart Utilities Software market and covered in this report:

1. Aclara

2. Awesense

3. Davra

4. Fluentgrid

5. Globema

6. Landis+Gyr

7. Live Earth

8. PLVision

9. REENGEN

10. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

11. Siemens AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Smart Utilities Software market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Smart Utilities Software market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The research on the Smart Utilities Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Smart Utilities Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

