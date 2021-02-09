Active-matrix Liquid-crystal Display Market Consumption and Forecast to 2026 by Type, Region and Applications with key players position (LG Display, Innolux, AUO, Samsung Display)

“The Active-matrix Liquid-crystal Display Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Active-matrix Liquid-crystal Display Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Active-matrix Liquid-crystal Display Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.
Deep analysis about Active-matrix Liquid-crystal Display Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Active-matrix Liquid-crystal Display Market
The Active-matrix Liquid-crystal Display Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Polycrystalline silicon
Amorphous silicon
Key applications:
Mobile phones
Monitor Device
Automotive
Television
Computer
Others
Key players or companies covered are:
LG Display
Innolux
AUO
Samsung Display
Sharp
BOE
Japan Display
CSOT
Tianma
CPT
CEC-Panda
Hannstar
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Active-matrix Liquid-crystal Display Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Active-matrix Liquid-crystal Display Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Active-matrix Liquid-crystal Display Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Active-matrix Liquid-crystal Display Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
