Textile Machine Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Oerlikon, Rieter, Picanol

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Textile Machine Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Textile Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Textile Machine report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Textile Machine market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Textile Machine specifications, and company profiles. The Textile Machine study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Textile Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Textile Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Textile Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Textile Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Textile Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Textile Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Oerlikon, Rieter, Picanol, Toyota Industries, ITEMA, Staubli, Tsudakoma, KARL MAYER, Benninger, YIINCHUEN Machine, Dornier, NEDCO, Salvade, Bonas, Lakshmi Machine Works, Marzoli, STOLL, Truetzschler, JINGWEI, ERFANGJI, RIFA, Golden Eagle, QINGDAO SPARK GROUP, JINSHENG, JINGGONG, PACIFIC MECHATRONIC, CTM, Qingdao Textile, DONGJIA, CHONGLEE MACHINERY

Market Segmentation by Product: Spinning Machines

Weaving Machines

Knitting Machines

Texturing Machines



Market Segmentation by Application: Home

Industry

Commercial



The Textile Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Textile Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Textile Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Textile Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Textile Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Textile Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Textile Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Textile Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Textile Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Textile Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Spinning Machines

1.2.3 Weaving Machines

1.2.4 Knitting Machines

1.2.5 Texturing Machines

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Textile Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Industry

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Textile Machine Production

2.1 Global Textile Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Textile Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Textile Machine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Textile Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Textile Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Textile Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Textile Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Textile Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Textile Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Textile Machine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Textile Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Textile Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Textile Machine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Textile Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Textile Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Textile Machine Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Textile Machine Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Textile Machine Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Textile Machine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Textile Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Textile Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Machine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Textile Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Textile Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Textile Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Machine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Textile Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Textile Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Textile Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Textile Machine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Textile Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Textile Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Textile Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Textile Machine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Textile Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Textile Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Textile Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Textile Machine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Textile Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Textile Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Textile Machine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Textile Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Textile Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Textile Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Textile Machine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Textile Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Textile Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Textile Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Textile Machine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Textile Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Textile Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Textile Machine Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Textile Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Textile Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Textile Machine Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Textile Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Textile Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Textile Machine Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Textile Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Textile Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Textile Machine Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Textile Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Textile Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Textile Machine Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Textile Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Textile Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Textile Machine Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Textile Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Textile Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Textile Machine Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Textile Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Textile Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Textile Machine Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Textile Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Textile Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Textile Machine Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Textile Machine Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Textile Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Textile Machine Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Textile Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Textile Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Textile Machine Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Textile Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Textile Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Textile Machine Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Textile Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Textile Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Machine Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Machine Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Textile Machine Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Oerlikon

12.1.1 Oerlikon Corporation Information

12.1.2 Oerlikon Overview

12.1.3 Oerlikon Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Oerlikon Textile Machine Product Description

12.1.5 Oerlikon Related Developments

12.2 Rieter

12.2.1 Rieter Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rieter Overview

12.2.3 Rieter Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rieter Textile Machine Product Description

12.2.5 Rieter Related Developments

12.3 Picanol

12.3.1 Picanol Corporation Information

12.3.2 Picanol Overview

12.3.3 Picanol Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Picanol Textile Machine Product Description

12.3.5 Picanol Related Developments

12.4 Toyota Industries

12.4.1 Toyota Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toyota Industries Overview

12.4.3 Toyota Industries Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toyota Industries Textile Machine Product Description

12.4.5 Toyota Industries Related Developments

12.5 ITEMA

12.5.1 ITEMA Corporation Information

12.5.2 ITEMA Overview

12.5.3 ITEMA Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ITEMA Textile Machine Product Description

12.5.5 ITEMA Related Developments

12.6 Staubli

12.6.1 Staubli Corporation Information

12.6.2 Staubli Overview

12.6.3 Staubli Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Staubli Textile Machine Product Description

12.6.5 Staubli Related Developments

12.7 Tsudakoma

12.7.1 Tsudakoma Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tsudakoma Overview

12.7.3 Tsudakoma Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tsudakoma Textile Machine Product Description

12.7.5 Tsudakoma Related Developments

12.8 KARL MAYER

12.8.1 KARL MAYER Corporation Information

12.8.2 KARL MAYER Overview

12.8.3 KARL MAYER Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 KARL MAYER Textile Machine Product Description

12.8.5 KARL MAYER Related Developments

12.9 Benninger

12.9.1 Benninger Corporation Information

12.9.2 Benninger Overview

12.9.3 Benninger Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Benninger Textile Machine Product Description

12.9.5 Benninger Related Developments

12.10 YIINCHUEN Machine

12.10.1 YIINCHUEN Machine Corporation Information

12.10.2 YIINCHUEN Machine Overview

12.10.3 YIINCHUEN Machine Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 YIINCHUEN Machine Textile Machine Product Description

12.10.5 YIINCHUEN Machine Related Developments

12.11 Dornier

12.11.1 Dornier Corporation Information

12.11.2 Dornier Overview

12.11.3 Dornier Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Dornier Textile Machine Product Description

12.11.5 Dornier Related Developments

12.12 NEDCO

12.12.1 NEDCO Corporation Information

12.12.2 NEDCO Overview

12.12.3 NEDCO Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 NEDCO Textile Machine Product Description

12.12.5 NEDCO Related Developments

12.13 Salvade

12.13.1 Salvade Corporation Information

12.13.2 Salvade Overview

12.13.3 Salvade Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Salvade Textile Machine Product Description

12.13.5 Salvade Related Developments

12.14 Bonas

12.14.1 Bonas Corporation Information

12.14.2 Bonas Overview

12.14.3 Bonas Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Bonas Textile Machine Product Description

12.14.5 Bonas Related Developments

12.15 Lakshmi Machine Works

12.15.1 Lakshmi Machine Works Corporation Information

12.15.2 Lakshmi Machine Works Overview

12.15.3 Lakshmi Machine Works Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Lakshmi Machine Works Textile Machine Product Description

12.15.5 Lakshmi Machine Works Related Developments

12.16 Marzoli

12.16.1 Marzoli Corporation Information

12.16.2 Marzoli Overview

12.16.3 Marzoli Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Marzoli Textile Machine Product Description

12.16.5 Marzoli Related Developments

12.17 STOLL

12.17.1 STOLL Corporation Information

12.17.2 STOLL Overview

12.17.3 STOLL Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 STOLL Textile Machine Product Description

12.17.5 STOLL Related Developments

12.18 Truetzschler

12.18.1 Truetzschler Corporation Information

12.18.2 Truetzschler Overview

12.18.3 Truetzschler Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Truetzschler Textile Machine Product Description

12.18.5 Truetzschler Related Developments

12.19 JINGWEI

12.19.1 JINGWEI Corporation Information

12.19.2 JINGWEI Overview

12.19.3 JINGWEI Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 JINGWEI Textile Machine Product Description

12.19.5 JINGWEI Related Developments

12.20 ERFANGJI

12.20.1 ERFANGJI Corporation Information

12.20.2 ERFANGJI Overview

12.20.3 ERFANGJI Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 ERFANGJI Textile Machine Product Description

12.20.5 ERFANGJI Related Developments

8.21 RIFA

12.21.1 RIFA Corporation Information

12.21.2 RIFA Overview

12.21.3 RIFA Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 RIFA Textile Machine Product Description

12.21.5 RIFA Related Developments

12.22 Golden Eagle

12.22.1 Golden Eagle Corporation Information

12.22.2 Golden Eagle Overview

12.22.3 Golden Eagle Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Golden Eagle Textile Machine Product Description

12.22.5 Golden Eagle Related Developments

12.23 QINGDAO SPARK GROUP

12.23.1 QINGDAO SPARK GROUP Corporation Information

12.23.2 QINGDAO SPARK GROUP Overview

12.23.3 QINGDAO SPARK GROUP Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 QINGDAO SPARK GROUP Textile Machine Product Description

12.23.5 QINGDAO SPARK GROUP Related Developments

12.24 JINSHENG

12.24.1 JINSHENG Corporation Information

12.24.2 JINSHENG Overview

12.24.3 JINSHENG Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 JINSHENG Textile Machine Product Description

12.24.5 JINSHENG Related Developments

12.25 JINGGONG

12.25.1 JINGGONG Corporation Information

12.25.2 JINGGONG Overview

12.25.3 JINGGONG Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 JINGGONG Textile Machine Product Description

12.25.5 JINGGONG Related Developments

12.26 PACIFIC MECHATRONIC

12.26.1 PACIFIC MECHATRONIC Corporation Information

12.26.2 PACIFIC MECHATRONIC Overview

12.26.3 PACIFIC MECHATRONIC Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 PACIFIC MECHATRONIC Textile Machine Product Description

12.26.5 PACIFIC MECHATRONIC Related Developments

12.27 CTM

12.27.1 CTM Corporation Information

12.27.2 CTM Overview

12.27.3 CTM Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 CTM Textile Machine Product Description

12.27.5 CTM Related Developments

12.28 Qingdao Textile

12.28.1 Qingdao Textile Corporation Information

12.28.2 Qingdao Textile Overview

12.28.3 Qingdao Textile Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Qingdao Textile Textile Machine Product Description

12.28.5 Qingdao Textile Related Developments

12.29 DONGJIA

12.29.1 DONGJIA Corporation Information

12.29.2 DONGJIA Overview

12.29.3 DONGJIA Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 DONGJIA Textile Machine Product Description

12.29.5 DONGJIA Related Developments

12.30 CHONGLEE MACHINERY

12.30.1 CHONGLEE MACHINERY Corporation Information

12.30.2 CHONGLEE MACHINERY Overview

12.30.3 CHONGLEE MACHINERY Textile Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 CHONGLEE MACHINERY Textile Machine Product Description

12.30.5 CHONGLEE MACHINERY Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Textile Machine Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Textile Machine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Textile Machine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Textile Machine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Textile Machine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Textile Machine Distributors

13.5 Textile Machine Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Textile Machine Industry Trends

14.2 Textile Machine Market Drivers

14.3 Textile Machine Market Challenges

14.4 Textile Machine Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Textile Machine Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

”