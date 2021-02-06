New Report: Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2027)|Sony, Canon, GalaxyCore Inc.

“

The global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2019, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026

. This report focuses on Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and

,By Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market:

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, Passive Pixel Sensor CMOS, Active Pixel Sensor CMOS

,By Application:, Cameras, Automotive, Industrial, Mobile Phone, Security & Surveillance, Biotechnology, PC, Others Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market are:, Sony, Canon, GalaxyCore Inc., OmniVision, ON Semiconductor, Teledyne, PixelPlus, Samsung, ST, Toshiba, SK Hynix, Panasonic, Smartsens, Hamamatsu

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the

of the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

1 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor

1.2 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Passive Pixel Sensor CMOS

1.2.3 Active Pixel Sensor CMOS

1.3 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Cameras

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Mobile Phone

1.3.6 Security & Surveillance

1.3.7 Biotechnology

1.3.8 PC

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Taiwan Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production

3.4.1 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production

3.5.1 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production

3.6.1 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production

3.7.1 Japan Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production

3.8.1 South Korea Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Taiwan Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production

3.9.1 Taiwan Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Taiwan Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sony

7.1.1 Sony Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sony Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sony Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sony Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sony Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Canon

7.2.1 Canon Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.2.2 Canon Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Canon Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Canon Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Canon Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 GalaxyCore Inc.

7.3.1 GalaxyCore Inc. Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.3.2 GalaxyCore Inc. Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.3.3 GalaxyCore Inc. Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 GalaxyCore Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 GalaxyCore Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 OmniVision

7.4.1 OmniVision Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.4.2 OmniVision Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.4.3 OmniVision Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 OmniVision Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 OmniVision Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ON Semiconductor

7.5.1 ON Semiconductor Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.5.2 ON Semiconductor Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ON Semiconductor Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ON Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Teledyne

7.6.1 Teledyne Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Teledyne Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Teledyne Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Teledyne Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Teledyne Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 PixelPlus

7.7.1 PixelPlus Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.7.2 PixelPlus Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.7.3 PixelPlus Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 PixelPlus Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PixelPlus Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Samsung

7.8.1 Samsung Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.8.2 Samsung Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Samsung Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ST

7.9.1 ST Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.9.2 ST Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ST Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ST Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ST Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Toshiba

7.10.1 Toshiba Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.10.2 Toshiba Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Toshiba Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 SK Hynix

7.11.1 SK Hynix Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.11.2 SK Hynix Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.11.3 SK Hynix Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 SK Hynix Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 SK Hynix Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Panasonic

7.12.1 Panasonic Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Panasonic Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Panasonic Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Smartsens

7.13.1 Smartsens Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.13.2 Smartsens Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Smartsens Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Smartsens Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Smartsens Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Hamamatsu

7.14.1 Hamamatsu Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hamamatsu Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Hamamatsu Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Hamamatsu Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Hamamatsu Recent Developments/Updates 8 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor

8.4 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Distributors List

9.3 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Industry Trends

10.2 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Growth Drivers

10.3 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Challenges

10.4 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Taiwan Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

