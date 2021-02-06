New Report: Wifi IP Camera Market Size, Consumption, Opportunity, Revenue, Import and Export 2027|Hikvision, Dahua, Axis Communications

“

IP Camera is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Wi-Fi is a technology that can wirelessly connect terminals such as personal computers and handheld devices (such as PDAs and mobile phones) to each other. The birth of Wifi IP Camera has greatly satisfied some villas, homes, shops, etc., as well as some places where wiring is not very good. It completely eliminates the complexity of wiring construction, and really turns engineering into products. Compared with wired cameras, Wifi IP Camera is easier to install and set up. But they usually require a subscription to take full advantage of them, which may include cloud storage. Globally, the main manufacturers of Wifi IP Camera include Arlo Technologies, Motorola and Honeywell, etc. Arlo Technologies has the largest market share of nearly 20%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, holds a share over 50%. The global Wifi IP Camera market size is projected to reach US$ 5263.5 million by 2026, from US$ 2840.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026

. This report focuses on Wifi IP Camera volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wifi IP Camera market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Wifi IP Camera Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and

,By Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Wifi IP Camera Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan and Taiwan(China). The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Wifi IP Camera Market:

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, Centralized IP Camera, Decentralized IP Camera

,By Application:, Residential Use, Commercial Use, Manufacturing/Factory Use, Public & Government Infrastructure Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Wifi IP Camera market are:, Hikvision, Dahua, Axis Communications, Motorola, Arlo Technologies, Honeywell, Sony, Vivotek, TP-Link, AXON, Kodak

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the

of the global Wifi IP Camera market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

1 Wifi IP Camera Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wifi IP Camera

1.2 Wifi IP Camera Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Centralized IP Camera

1.2.3 Decentralized IP Camera

1.3 Wifi IP Camera Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Manufacturing/Factory Use

1.3.5 Public & Government Infrastructure

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Wifi IP Camera Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Wifi IP Camera Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Wifi IP Camera Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Wifi IP Camera Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Wifi IP Camera Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Taiwan(China) Wifi IP Camera Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Wifi IP Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wifi IP Camera Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Wifi IP Camera Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wifi IP Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wifi IP Camera Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Wifi IP Camera Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Wifi IP Camera Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Wifi IP Camera Production

3.4.1 North America Wifi IP Camera Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Wifi IP Camera Production

3.5.1 Europe Wifi IP Camera Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Wifi IP Camera Production

3.6.1 China Wifi IP Camera Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Wifi IP Camera Production

3.7.1 Japan Wifi IP Camera Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Taiwan(China) Wifi IP Camera Production

3.8.1 Taiwan(China) Wifi IP Camera Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Taiwan(China) Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Wifi IP Camera Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wifi IP Camera Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wifi IP Camera Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wifi IP Camera Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wifi IP Camera Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hikvision

7.1.1 Hikvision Wifi IP Camera Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hikvision Wifi IP Camera Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hikvision Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hikvision Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hikvision Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Dahua

7.2.1 Dahua Wifi IP Camera Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dahua Wifi IP Camera Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Dahua Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Dahua Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Dahua Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Axis Communications

7.3.1 Axis Communications Wifi IP Camera Corporation Information

7.3.2 Axis Communications Wifi IP Camera Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Axis Communications Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Axis Communications Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Axis Communications Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Motorola

7.4.1 Motorola Wifi IP Camera Corporation Information

7.4.2 Motorola Wifi IP Camera Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Motorola Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Motorola Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Motorola Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Arlo Technologies

7.5.1 Arlo Technologies Wifi IP Camera Corporation Information

7.5.2 Arlo Technologies Wifi IP Camera Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Arlo Technologies Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Arlo Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Arlo Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Honeywell

7.6.1 Honeywell Wifi IP Camera Corporation Information

7.6.2 Honeywell Wifi IP Camera Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Honeywell Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sony

7.7.1 Sony Wifi IP Camera Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sony Wifi IP Camera Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sony Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sony Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sony Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Vivotek

7.8.1 Vivotek Wifi IP Camera Corporation Information

7.8.2 Vivotek Wifi IP Camera Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Vivotek Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Vivotek Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Vivotek Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 TP-Link

7.9.1 TP-Link Wifi IP Camera Corporation Information

7.9.2 TP-Link Wifi IP Camera Product Portfolio

7.9.3 TP-Link Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 TP-Link Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 TP-Link Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 AXON

7.10.1 AXON Wifi IP Camera Corporation Information

7.10.2 AXON Wifi IP Camera Product Portfolio

7.10.3 AXON Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 AXON Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 AXON Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Kodak

7.11.1 Kodak Wifi IP Camera Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kodak Wifi IP Camera Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Kodak Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Kodak Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Kodak Recent Developments/Updates 8 Wifi IP Camera Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wifi IP Camera Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wifi IP Camera

8.4 Wifi IP Camera Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wifi IP Camera Distributors List

9.3 Wifi IP Camera Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Wifi IP Camera Industry Trends

10.2 Wifi IP Camera Growth Drivers

10.3 Wifi IP Camera Market Challenges

10.4 Wifi IP Camera Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wifi IP Camera by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Taiwan(China) Wifi IP Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Wifi IP Camera

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wifi IP Camera by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wifi IP Camera by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wifi IP Camera by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wifi IP Camera by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wifi IP Camera by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wifi IP Camera by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wifi IP Camera by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wifi IP Camera by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

