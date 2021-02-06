New Report: Wifi IP Camera Market: Global and Regional Industry Trends, Revenue, Share Analysis and Outlook 2021-2027|Hikvision, Dahua, Axis Communications

“

IP Camera is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Wi-Fi is a technology that can wirelessly connect terminals such as personal computers and handheld devices (such as PDAs and mobile phones) to each other. The birth of Wifi IP Camera has greatly satisfied some villas, homes, shops, etc., as well as some places where wiring is not very good. It completely eliminates the complexity of wiring construction, and really turns engineering into products. Compared with wired cameras, Wifi IP Camera is easier to install and set up. But they usually require a subscription to take full advantage of them, which may include cloud storage. Globally, the main manufacturers of Wifi IP Camera include Arlo Technologies, Motorola and Honeywell, etc. Arlo Technologies has the largest market share of nearly 20%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, holds a share over 50%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wifi IP Camera Market The global Wifi IP Camera market size is projected to reach US$ 5263.5 million by 2026, from US$ 2840.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2457519/global-wifi-ip-camera-market

Global Wifi IP Camera Scope and Segment Wifi IP Camera market is segmented by Type, and

,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wifi IP Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and

,By Application for the period 2016-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hikvision, Dahua, Axis Communications, Motorola, Arlo Technologies, Honeywell, Sony, Vivotek, TP-Link, AXON, Kodak Wifi IP Camera

Breakdown Data by Type, Centralized IP Camera, Decentralized IP Camera

Wifi IP Camera Breakdown Data By Application

, Residential Use, Commercial Use, Manufacturing/Factory Use, Public & Government Infrastructure Regional and Country-level Analysis The Wifi IP Camera market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Wifi IP Camera market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and Taiwan(China). It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and By Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027

Competitive Landscape

and Wifi IP Camera Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d97d9802b2d7175db058ec7d837d036c,0,1,global-wifi-ip-camera-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wifi IP Camera Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Centralized IP Camera

1.2.3 Decentralized IP Camera

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Manufacturing/Factory Use

1.3.5 Public & Government Infrastructure

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Wifi IP Camera Production

2.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Taiwan(China) 3 Global Wifi IP Camera Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wifi IP Camera Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Wifi IP Camera Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wifi IP Camera Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Wifi IP Camera Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Wifi IP Camera Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Wifi IP Camera Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Wifi IP Camera Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Wifi IP Camera Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Wifi IP Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Wifi IP Camera Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Wifi IP Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Wifi IP Camera Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Wifi IP Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Wifi IP Camera Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Wifi IP Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Wifi IP Camera Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Wifi IP Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Wifi IP Camera Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Wifi IP Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Wifi IP Camera Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wifi IP Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Wifi IP Camera Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wifi IP Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Wifi IP Camera Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wifi IP Camera Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wifi IP Camera Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Wifi IP Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Wifi IP Camera Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Wifi IP Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Wifi IP Camera Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Wifi IP Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wifi IP Camera Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wifi IP Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wifi IP Camera Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wifi IP Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Wifi IP Camera Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wifi IP Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wifi IP Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Hikvision

12.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hikvision Overview

12.1.3 Hikvision Wifi IP Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hikvision Wifi IP Camera Product Description

12.1.5 Hikvision Related Developments

12.2 Dahua

12.2.1 Dahua Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dahua Overview

12.2.3 Dahua Wifi IP Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dahua Wifi IP Camera Product Description

12.2.5 Dahua Related Developments

12.3 Axis Communications

12.3.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

12.3.2 Axis Communications Overview

12.3.3 Axis Communications Wifi IP Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Axis Communications Wifi IP Camera Product Description

12.3.5 Axis Communications Related Developments

12.4 Motorola

12.4.1 Motorola Corporation Information

12.4.2 Motorola Overview

12.4.3 Motorola Wifi IP Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Motorola Wifi IP Camera Product Description

12.4.5 Motorola Related Developments

12.5 Arlo Technologies

12.5.1 Arlo Technologies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arlo Technologies Overview

12.5.3 Arlo Technologies Wifi IP Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Arlo Technologies Wifi IP Camera Product Description

12.5.5 Arlo Technologies Related Developments

12.6 Honeywell

12.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.6.2 Honeywell Overview

12.6.3 Honeywell Wifi IP Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Honeywell Wifi IP Camera Product Description

12.6.5 Honeywell Related Developments

12.7 Sony

12.7.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sony Overview

12.7.3 Sony Wifi IP Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sony Wifi IP Camera Product Description

12.7.5 Sony Related Developments

12.8 Vivotek

12.8.1 Vivotek Corporation Information

12.8.2 Vivotek Overview

12.8.3 Vivotek Wifi IP Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Vivotek Wifi IP Camera Product Description

12.8.5 Vivotek Related Developments

12.9 TP-Link

12.9.1 TP-Link Corporation Information

12.9.2 TP-Link Overview

12.9.3 TP-Link Wifi IP Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 TP-Link Wifi IP Camera Product Description

12.9.5 TP-Link Related Developments

12.10 AXON

12.10.1 AXON Corporation Information

12.10.2 AXON Overview

12.10.3 AXON Wifi IP Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 AXON Wifi IP Camera Product Description

12.10.5 AXON Related Developments

12.11 Kodak

12.11.1 Kodak Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kodak Overview

12.11.3 Kodak Wifi IP Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kodak Wifi IP Camera Product Description

12.11.5 Kodak Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Wifi IP Camera Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Wifi IP Camera Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Wifi IP Camera Production Mode & Process

13.4 Wifi IP Camera Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Wifi IP Camera Sales Channels

13.4.2 Wifi IP Camera Distributors

13.5 Wifi IP Camera Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Wifi IP Camera Industry Trends

14.2 Wifi IP Camera Market Drivers

14.3 Wifi IP Camera Market Challenges

14.4 Wifi IP Camera Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Wifi IP Camera Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.

”