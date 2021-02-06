New Report: Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Drivers 2021- Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook and Segmented Analysis 2027|Lam Research, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech

“

An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. This report mainly covers metal etch and hard mask etch system market. North America have a larger market share which account for nearly 70%, followed by Japan and Asia-Pacific region. The world TOP 5 players in the Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market are Lam Research, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech, Tokyo Electron and Oxford Instruments, which account for more than 65% of the total market share. The global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market size is projected to reach US$ 2317.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1016.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2026

. This report focuses on Metal and Hard Mask Etch System volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and

,By Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market:

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, Silicon Etch Equipment, Dielectric Etch Equipment, Metal Etch Equipment, Hard Mask Etch Equipment

,By Application:, Front End of Line (FEOL), Back End of Line (BEOL) Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market are:, Lam Research, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech, Tokyo Electron, Oxford Instruments, NAURA Technology Group, SPTS Technologies Ltd., AMEC, Ulvac, Samco, Plasma Therm

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the

of the global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

1 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System

1.2 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Silicon Etch Equipment

1.2.3 Dielectric Etch Equipment

1.2.4 Metal Etch Equipment

1.2.5 Hard Mask Etch Equipment

1.3 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Front End of Line (FEOL)

1.3.3 Back End of Line (BEOL)

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production

3.4.1 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production

3.5.1 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production

3.6.1 China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production

3.7.1 Japan Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Lam Research

7.1.1 Lam Research Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lam Research Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Lam Research Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Lam Research Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Lam Research Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Applied Materials

7.2.1 Applied Materials Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Corporation Information

7.2.2 Applied Materials Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Applied Materials Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Applied Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Applied Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hitachi High-tech

7.3.1 Hitachi High-tech Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hitachi High-tech Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hitachi High-tech Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hitachi High-tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hitachi High-tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Tokyo Electron

7.4.1 Tokyo Electron Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tokyo Electron Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Tokyo Electron Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Tokyo Electron Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Tokyo Electron Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Oxford Instruments

7.5.1 Oxford Instruments Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Corporation Information

7.5.2 Oxford Instruments Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Oxford Instruments Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Oxford Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Oxford Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 NAURA Technology Group

7.6.1 NAURA Technology Group Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Corporation Information

7.6.2 NAURA Technology Group Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Portfolio

7.6.3 NAURA Technology Group Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 NAURA Technology Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 NAURA Technology Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 SPTS Technologies Ltd.

7.7.1 SPTS Technologies Ltd. Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Corporation Information

7.7.2 SPTS Technologies Ltd. Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Portfolio

7.7.3 SPTS Technologies Ltd. Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 SPTS Technologies Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SPTS Technologies Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 AMEC

7.8.1 AMEC Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Corporation Information

7.8.2 AMEC Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Portfolio

7.8.3 AMEC Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 AMEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 AMEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ulvac

7.9.1 Ulvac Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ulvac Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ulvac Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ulvac Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ulvac Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Samco

7.10.1 Samco Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Corporation Information

7.10.2 Samco Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Samco Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Samco Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Samco Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Plasma Therm

7.11.1 Plasma Therm Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Corporation Information

7.11.2 Plasma Therm Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Plasma Therm Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Plasma Therm Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Plasma Therm Recent Developments/Updates 8 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System

8.4 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Distributors List

9.3 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Industry Trends

10.2 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Growth Drivers

10.3 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Challenges

10.4 Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”