Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Histogen, Vitabiotics, Follica

It is estimated that androgenetic Alopecia affects up to 80% of men and 50% of women in the course of their life. Androgenetic alopecia is a common form of hair loss due to genetic reasons in both men and women. In this condition receding hairline and gradual disappearance of hair from the crown and frontal scalp. United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved only two drugs for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia that includes minoxidil and finasteride. Numerous new therapies are emerging or being studied as treatment options for androgenetic alopecia.

Latest released the research study on Global Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Histogen Inc. (United States), Daiichi-Sankyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lexington International LLC (United States), Vitabiotics (United Kingdom), Die Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH (Germany), PureTech Health (United States), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Merck & Co., Inc. (United States), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India), Follica, Inc. (United States), Cipla (India) and Johnson & Johnson (United States)

Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Drugs (Minoxidil, Dutasteride, Finasteride and Others), Low-level Laser Therapy, Microneedling and Hair Transplantation, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Others)

Market Drivers

Increased Prevalence of Androgenetic Alopecia among People

Development of New Diagnostic Centre and Hospitals

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Regions such as China and India

Market Trend

Increased Awareness about Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment

Restraints

Lack of Complete Cure for Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

