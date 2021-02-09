Mycotoxin Binders Market Future Prospects With Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2026 | Top Players- BASF SE; Olmix Group; Perstorp; Anpario plc

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

To be aware of the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. Report such as Mycotoxin Binders Market, helps to know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are BASF SE; Olmix Group; Perstorp; Anpario plc; Cargill, Incorporated; Kemin Industries, Inc.; Bayer AG; Impextraco NV; Syngenta; Venkys India; Industrial Técnica Pecuaria S.A.; Norel S.A; Royal agrifirm group; Alltech; NOVUS INTERNATIONAL; Nutreco; BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH; Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited; Lipidos Toledo S.A.; Novozymes; Adisseo and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Global Mycotoxin Binders Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Product (Adsorbents, Dentaurants), Nature (Organic, Inorganic),

Animal Type (Swine, Ruminant, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Pet, Equine),

End-Users (Feed Manufacturers, Integrators, Aquaculture Industry, Home-Mixers),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Mycotoxin Binders Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.03 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.19% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid levels of urbanization globally, resulting in increased focus on reduction in wastage of feed for livestock animals.

Market Drivers:

Changes in lifestyles of individuals, resulting in increased consumption of meat-based products and organic meat; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased presence of infections and infestation in feed results in loss of essential nutrients; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of regulations present in the food & beverages industry for the detection of residues in food & food ingredients are expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Requirement of specific activators for different mycotoxins is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Certain regulation and compliances associated with the standardization of meats is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Global Market Dynamics

In March 2019, BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH announced the launch of “FUMzyme sol”, a water-soluble purified enzyme that is to be sprayed on extruded feed resulting in degradation of fumonisins into non-toxic metabolites. The spraying system is a first of its kind technique for use in mycotoxin deactivation. This technology provides a targeted and highly efficient technology system for acting against mycotoxins in comparison to conventional methods.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Mycotoxin Binders products which drives the market.

