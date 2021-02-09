Impact of Covid-19 on Smart Grid Technology Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players | IBM Corp, Cisco Systems, Comverge Inc., Cooper Power Systems, LLC, Echelon Corp, Elster Group SE

The Smart Grid Technology Market research provides a basic summary of the trade along with definitions, classifications, uses, and trade chain structure. This market research report was prepared after considering the COVID-19 impacts; the report provides growing market opportunities, revenue drivers, challenges, pricing trends & factors, and future market assessments. This Smart Grid Technology study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market Players which includes their company profiles, key observations associated with product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report also gives 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Smart Grid Technology market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

IBM Corp

Cisco Systems

Comverge Inc.

Cooper Power Systems, LLC

Echelon Corp

Elster Group SE

eMeter Corporation

GE Energy

Grid Net Inc.

Infrax Systems Inc.

Iskraemeco

Itron Inc.

Landis+GYR Ltd

OSIsoft LLC

Power Plus Communications AG

S&C Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SA

Trilliant Inc.

Ventyx Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.



Based on the type of product, the global Smart Grid Technology market segmented into

Distribution Management Systems (DMS)

Demand Response Management Systems (DRM)

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Outage Management Systems (OMS)

Smart Meter

Based on the end-use, the global Smart Grid Technology market classified into

Industrial Use

Commercial Use

The Smart Grid Technology market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Smart Grid Technology Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America ( S., Canada, Mexico)

S., Canada, Mexico) Europe ( Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

