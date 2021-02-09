Workplace Service Market Key Development Factors, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies and Financial Overview 2020-2027 Involved Top Players Accenture PLC, IBM Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., TCS Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, NTT Data Corp., Wipro Limited

This elaborate study on the global Workplace Service Market makes every effort to offer a holistic view of the market over an assessment period, spanning from 20XX to 20YY. This business intelligence study covers the size, share, review, global forecast, worldwide analysis, and the current trends in the market. The global Workplace Service Market report is an in-depth and an out and out professional study on the existing state of the Market.

The global workplace service market is assessed in the report with the help of detailed assessment of the historical growth trajectory exhibited by the workplace service market in the 2012-2017 review period. The global workplace service market has exhibited steady growth in the last few years due to growing prioritization of workplace services in a number of sectors. The growing demand for workplace services to enable human workers to focus on their task and thus improve production is likely to be the major driver for the global workplace service market over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global workplace service market is likely to exhibit a strong 14.4% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period, with the market expected to rise from its 2017 valuation of US$76.4 bn to more than US$150 bn by the end of 2022.

Some prominent players:

Accenture PLC

IBM Corp.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

TCS Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

NTT Data Corp.

Wipro Limited

Capgemini SE

Fujitsu Limited

and CDI Corp.

Impact of COVID-19 on Workplace Service Market

The report also includes the impact of ongoing global crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the Workplace Service Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the global economy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain. The report also analyzes the financial impact on firms and financial markets. Researchmoz has gathered insights from several delegates of the industry and got involved in the primary and secondary research to provide the clients with data and strategies to combat the market challenges during and after COVID-19 pandemic.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. In addition to the macroscopic indicators, this section of the report focuses on the issues, trends, market drivers, competitive landscape, market growth rate, and key studies.

