Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Research Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Novartis, Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, LG Life Sciences, Celltrion, Biocon, Hospira, Merck Group, Biogen idec, Inc., Genentech (Roche Group), Market Segment by Product Type: , Human Growth Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Interferon, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Peptide, Others, Market Segment by Application: , Blood Disorders, Oncology Diseases, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiencies, Others,

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2422457/biosimilars%2Ffollow-on-biologics For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2422457/biosimilars%2Ffollow-on-biologics Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/payment?product_id=MjQyMjQ1Nw==

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market

TOC

1 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics

1.2 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Human Growth Hormone

1.2.3 Erythropoietin

1.2.4 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.5 Insulin

1.2.6 Interferon

1.2.7 Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

1.2.8 Peptide

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Blood Disorders

1.3.3 Oncology Diseases

1.3.4 Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

1.3.5 Growth Hormone Deficiencies

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Novartis

6.1.1 Novartis Corporation Information

6.1.2 Novartis Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Novartis Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Novartis Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Novartis Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Synthon Pharmaceuticals

6.2.1 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

6.2.2 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

6.3.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Corporation Information

6.3.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 LG Life Sciences

6.4.1 LG Life Sciences Corporation Information

6.4.2 LG Life Sciences Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 LG Life Sciences Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 LG Life Sciences Product Portfolio

6.4.5 LG Life Sciences Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Celltrion

6.5.1 Celltrion Corporation Information

6.5.2 Celltrion Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Celltrion Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Celltrion Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Celltrion Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Biocon

6.6.1 Biocon Corporation Information

6.6.2 Biocon Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Biocon Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Biocon Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Biocon Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Hospira

6.6.1 Hospira Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hospira Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Hospira Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Hospira Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Hospira Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Merck Group

6.8.1 Merck Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 Merck Group Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Merck Group Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Merck Group Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Merck Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Biogen idec, Inc.

6.9.1 Biogen idec, Inc. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Biogen idec, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Biogen idec, Inc. Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Biogen idec, Inc. Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Biogen idec, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Genentech (Roche Group)

6.10.1 Genentech (Roche Group) Corporation Information

6.10.2 Genentech (Roche Group) Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Genentech (Roche Group) Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Genentech (Roche Group) Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Genentech (Roche Group) Recent Developments/Updates

7 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics

7.4 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Distributors List

8.3 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Customers

9 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Dynamics

9.1 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Industry Trends

9.2 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Growth Drivers

9.3 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Challenges

9.4 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.