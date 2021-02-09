Automotive Pillar Market to See Strong Growth Momentum Unipres, Aisin Seiki, G-Tekt

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Automotive Pillar’ market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Unipres Corporation (Japan) , Kirchhoff Automotive Gmbh (Germany), Tianjin Toyotetsu Automobile (Japan), Toyotomi Kiko Co (Japan), G-Tekt Corporation (Japan), Martinrea International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Tower International (United States), Shiloh Industries (United States).

Automotive pillars is termed as the vertical or near vertical supports related to the window area of a car or greenhouse designated respectively as the A, B, C or (in larger cars) D-pillar. A-Pillar is refer as the foremost pillar of the car, the one which holds the windscreen, B-Pillar is refer as the pillar on both sides that is just behind the driver’s seat, C-Pillar is refer as the 3rd pillar generally behind the passenger’s seat and any other pilllars behind that are named with the following letters. The market of the automotive pillar is growing significantly due to the rising selling ratio of various categories of car, also rising disposable income directly impact on the automotive market which interns increases the automotive pillar market

Market Segmentation

by Type (Pillar A, Pillar B, Pillar C, Pillar D), Application (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Vehicle type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), End market (OEM, After Market)

What’s Trending in Market: Recent shift in the preference from mileage to looks and features

Growth Drivers: Booming in the automotive industry

Growing need for safety and stringent government regulations

Restraints: Market with capital intensive

Fluctuating prices of steel

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

