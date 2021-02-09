Bioprocess Technology Market poised to expand at a robust pace over 2026

Global Bioprocess Technology Market was valued US$ 16.43 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 40.33 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.88 % during forecast period.Global Bioprocess technology market is segmented into product, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, market is segmented into instruments, bioprocess analysers, blood gas analysers, ohmmeters, bioreactors, incubators, cell counter systems, others (mass spectroscopy, centrifugation, and filtration), consumables and accessories, culture media, reagents. Based on the application market is divided by Antibiotics, Recombinant Proteins, Biosimilars, Others. According to end-user, market is classified into biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organization, academic research institutes, food and feed industry, contract research organization, others. Geographically market is spread into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Bioprocess is defined as a technique which is used to produce biological materials that includes, genetically microbial strain, and commercially useful chemicals through biological processes. Growth in interest in areas of life science such as pharmacology & toxicology, biotechnology. For the development of advanced medicines and vaccines has produced the need for advanced bioprocess technology. At the same time, limited observance of biological product development and shift toward stratified medicine are hampering the growth of market during forecast period.
Regionally, global bioprocess technology market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to have the maximum market share. Due to the strong demand for best quality biologics and rise in the research and development activities in the North America by most of the key players, market is expected to continue this growth during forecast period.
Key players operated in bioprocess technology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sartorius Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., San Francisco, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Corning, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, Sartorius AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Nova Biomedical, Advanced Instruments, Inc., Lonza, Becton, and Siemens Healthneers.
