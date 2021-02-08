Air Suspension Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2026

Air suspension is a type of suspension system used in vehicles to provide comfort to drivers while driving. The air suspension system present in vehicle is powered by an electric or engine-driven air pump or compressor.

These pumps or compressors attached to the suspension system allows air to flow into the suspension system, which is usually made from textile-reinforced rubber. Air suspension system is used in a vehicle as a replacement for conventional steel springs and have a wider application in heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, rolling stock, and various heavy vehicles. The main purpose of air suspension is to provide a smooth and constant ride quality to drivers and passengers. These factors have positively impacted the air suspension market growth.

A good quality ride provides comfort to passengers, minimizes damage to cargo, and reduces driver fatigue on long journeys. Suspension is responsible for quality of rides and control on car handling, as cars with firm suspension could result in greater control of body movements and quicker reactions. Ambulances have a special need for a high level of ride quality, to avoid further injury to the already ill passengers.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13329

Such factors have boosted the demand for higher driving comfort, which eventually influences the air suspension market.

Air suspensions are anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in awareness among consumers about vehicle safety and comfort while driving.

The air suspension market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, component, technology, sales channel, and region. By vehicle type, it is categorized into light duty vehicles, trucks, and buses.

By components, it is categorized into air spring, tank, solenoid valve, shock absorber, air compressor, Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and height & pressure sensor. By technology, it is categorized into electronically controlled and non-electronically controlled technologies. By sales channel, it is categorized into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket channels. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the air suspension market include Continental, ThyssenKrupp AG, Hitachi, Wabco, Firestone Industrial Products, Hendrickson, Mando Corporation, BWI Group, SAF-Holland and Accuair Suspension.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents analytical depiction of the global air suspension market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13329/Single

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Trucks

o Bus

By Component

o Air Spring

o Tank

o Solenoid Valve

o Shock Absorber

o Air Compressor

o Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

o Height & Pressure Sensor

o Others

By Technology Type

o Electric Controlled

o Non-Electric Controlled

By Sales Channel Type

o Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

o Aftermarket

By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ Italy

§ UK

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ Japan

§ India

§ South Korea

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Turkey

§ Saudi Arabia

§ South Africa

§ Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

o Continental

o ThyssenKrupp AG

o Hitachi

o Wabco

o Firestone Industrial Products

o Hendrickson

o Mando Corporation

o BWI Group

o SAF-Holland

o Accuair Suspension.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13329