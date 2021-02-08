Programmable Automation Controller Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2026

Stratistics MRC, the Global Programmable Automation Control Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors fueling the market are increasing demand for the high-performance and powerful functionality controller for satisfying the complex control requirements of the industries. However, demand for customization of products and gradual shift from batch to continuous processing in discrete industries and increase in adoption of distributed control systems (DCS) hampers the market growth.

Programmable automation controller (PAC) is a type of automation controller that incorporates higher-level instructions. The systems are used in industrial control systems (ICS) for machinery in a wide range of industries, including those involved in critical infrastructure.

Based on the end user, automotive segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The automotive is comprised of a wide range of companies and organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles. It is one of the world’s largest economic sectors by revenue. The automotive industry does not include industries dedicated to the maintenance of automobiles following delivery to the end-users,such as automobile repair shops and motor fuel filling stations.

By Geography, North America is constantly growing due to increase in the R & D activities related to construction technologies, wherein programmable automation controller are useful, aids in boosting the growth of programmable automation controller market in this region.

Some of the key players in Global Programmable Automation Control market are ABB Ltd, Allen Bradley, Bosch Rexroth, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Panasonic, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric and Siemens AG.

Products Covered:

• Hardware & Software

• Integrated or Compact Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Large Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Medium Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Modular Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Nano Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Rackmount Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Small Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Unitary Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Other Products

Solutions Covered:

• Consulting

• Hardware

• Input/Output (I/O)

• Maintenance

• Power Supply

• Processor

• Service

• Software

• Training

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Building automation

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Discrete industry

• Energy, Power & Utilities

• Food and Beverage

• Oil & Gas

• Paper & Pulp

• Pharmaceuticals

• Process industry

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

