Impact Of Covid 19 On Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Market 2020 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026

The design life of the general offshore platform is about 20 years. According to the relevant regulations, if there is no other purpose, the service life must be dismantled after it expires. This is of great significance to ensuring the marine environment, navigation, and fishery production in the work area. The dismantled platforms are often old platforms that have been in operation for many years. The safety of the structures is low, and there is a large risk of lifting in parts with severe structural corrosion. Wellhead platform pipelines are dense, and it must be ensured that the residual oil and gas in the pipeline is thoroughly cleaned before dismantling. In addition, the underwater sludge cutting of the jacket is also a big problem in the demolition work., The Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning industry. , Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain. , In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning market covered in Chapter 12:, Heerema Marine Contractors, Oceaneering International, Ramboll Group, John Wood Group, AF Gruppen, Aker Solutions

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:, Floating drilling platform, Jack-up drilling platform

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning market from 2015 to 2025 covers:, Surface equipment Dismantling, Underwater equipment Dismantling

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:, North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others, Regional scope can be customized

Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Four: Global Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Market, by Type

Chapter Five: Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Market, by Application

Chapter Six: Global Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Seven: North America Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Europe Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: South America Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heerema Marine Contractors

12.1.1 Heerema Marine Contractors Basic Information

12.1.2 Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.1.3 Heerema Marine Contractors Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Oceaneering International

12.2.1 Oceaneering International Basic Information

12.2.2 Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.2.3 Oceaneering International Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Ramboll Group

12.3.1 Ramboll Group Basic Information

12.3.2 Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.3.3 Ramboll Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 John Wood Group

12.4.1 John Wood Group Basic Information

12.4.2 Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.4.3 John Wood Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 AF Gruppen

12.5.1 AF Gruppen Basic Information

12.5.2 Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.5.3 AF Gruppen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Aker Solutions

12.6.1 Aker Solutions Basic Information

12.6.2 Offshore Wellhead Platform Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.6.3 Aker Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continue…

