Impact Of Covid 19 On Digital Farming Market 2020 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026

“

Overview for “Digital Farming Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.



Digital farming or digital agriculture is basically the use of IT in agriculture and it involves applications of connected machinery and other digital agriculture technologies. Digital farming is used to improve overall farm production, to improve financial performance and to help farmers to boost their farms productivity by means of advanced digital technology., The Digital Farming market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Digital Farming industry. , Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain. , In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Digital Farming market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Fill-in for Contact Form for Tailor-made List

Download PDF Sample of Digital Farming Market report @ https://arcreportsstore.com/request-a-sample/23440

Key players in the global Digital Farming market covered in Chapter 12:, Hexagone AB, Iteris, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Solinftec, BASF, John Deere, Aglytix Inc., Adama, Farmers Business Network (FBN), Accenture PLC, Syngenta, Yara International, Cargill , Netafim, Bayer, DigitalGlobe, Simplot , DowDuPont, IBM Corporation, Trimble Navigation Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Digital Farming market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:, Hardware, Software, Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Digital Farming market from 2015 to 2025 covers:, Precision Farming, Live Stock Monitoring, Green House Farming, Others

[email protected] https://arcreportsstore.com/check-discount/23440

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:, North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others, Regional scope can be customized

Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Digital Farming Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Four: Global Digital Farming Market, by Type

Chapter Five: Digital Farming Market, by Application

[email protected]https://arcreportsstore.com/purchase/23440

Chapter Six: Global Digital Farming Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Seven: North America Digital Farming Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Europe Digital Farming Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Digital Farming Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa Digital Farming Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: South America Digital Farming Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Hexagone AB

12.1.1 Hexagone AB Basic Information

12.1.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.1.3 Hexagone AB Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Iteris, Inc.

12.2.1 Iteris, Inc. Basic Information

12.2.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.2.3 Iteris, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Solinftec

12.4.1 Solinftec Basic Information

12.4.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.4.3 Solinftec Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 BASF Basic Information

12.5.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.5.3 BASF Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 John Deere

12.6.1 John Deere Basic Information

12.6.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.6.3 John Deere Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Aglytix Inc.

12.7.1 Aglytix Inc. Basic Information

12.7.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.7.3 Aglytix Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Adama

12.8.1 Adama Basic Information

12.8.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.8.3 Adama Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Farmers Business Network (FBN)

12.9.1 Farmers Business Network (FBN) Basic Information

12.9.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.9.3 Farmers Business Network (FBN) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Accenture PLC

12.10.1 Accenture PLC Basic Information

12.10.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.10.3 Accenture PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Syngenta

12.11.1 Syngenta Basic Information

12.11.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.11.3 Syngenta Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Yara International

12.12.1 Yara International Basic Information

12.12.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.12.3 Yara International Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Cargill

12.13.1 Cargill Basic Information

12.13.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.13.3 Cargill Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Netafim

12.14.1 Netafim Basic Information

12.14.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.14.3 Netafim Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Bayer

12.15.1 Bayer Basic Information

12.15.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.15.3 Bayer Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 DigitalGlobe

12.16.1 DigitalGlobe Basic Information

12.16.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.16.3 DigitalGlobe Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 Simplot

12.17.1 Simplot Basic Information

12.17.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.17.3 Simplot Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 DowDuPont

12.18.1 DowDuPont Basic Information

12.18.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.18.3 DowDuPont Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.19 IBM Corporation

12.19.1 IBM Corporation Basic Information

12.19.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.19.3 IBM Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.20 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

12.20.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Basic Information

12.20.2 Digital Farming Product Introduction

12.20.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continue…

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Digital Farming

Table Product Specification of Digital Farming

Table Digital Farming Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Digital Farming Covered

Figure Global Digital Farming Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Digital Farming

Figure Global Digital Farming Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Digital Farming Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Digital Farming

Figure Global Digital Farming Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Digital Farming Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Digital Farming Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Digital Farming Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Digital Farming Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Digital Farming Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Digital Farming Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Digital Farming Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

Figure Global COVID-19 Status

Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries

Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Digital Farming

Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Farming with Contact Information

Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Digital Farming

Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Digital Farming in 2019

Table Major Players Digital Farming Product Types in 2019

Figure Production Process of Digital Farming

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Farming

Figure Channel Status of Digital Farming

Table Major Distributors of Digital Farming with Contact Information

Table Major Downstream Buyers of Digital Farming with Contact Information

Table Global Digital Farming Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Digital Farming Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Digital Farming Production by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Digital Farming Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Value ($) and Growth Rate of Hardware (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Value ($) and Growth Rate of Software (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Value ($) and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Price by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Downstream Market Overview

Table Global Digital Farming Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Digital Farming Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Consumption and Growth Rate of Precision Farming (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Consumption and Growth Rate of Live Stock Monitoring (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Consumption and Growth Rate of Green House Farming (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Digital Farming Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Digital Farming Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Digital Farming Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Digital Farming Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Digital Farming Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Digital Farming Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Digital Farming Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America COVID-19 Status

Figure North America COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure North America Digital Farming Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Digital Farming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Digital Farming Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Digital Farming Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Digital Farming Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure United States Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Digital Farming Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe COVID-19 Status

Figure Europe COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure Europe Digital Farming Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Digital Farming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Digital Farming Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Digital Farming Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Digital Farming Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Germany Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Digital Farming Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Digital Farming Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Digital Farming Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Digital Farming Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific COVID-19 Status

Figure Asia Pacific Digital Farming Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Digital Farming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Digital Farming Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Digital Farming Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Digital Farming Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure China Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Digital Farming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Digital Farming Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure India Digital Farming Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Digital Farming Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Digital Farming Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East Digital Farming Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020) continue…

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

ABOUT US

ARCReports Store is a market research company that helps connect global differentials, break market entry barriers, track the latest developments surrounding the market thesis, develop market strategies and plan for the future by providing concrete actionable market research intelligence that can help them succeed. Our goals include offering accurate and relevant market intelligence that makes taking business decisions towards succeeding in today’s business environments.

We offer a range of syndicated and regional market studies to our customers. These services include uniquely customized market intelligence that are better suited to their needs in accordance to their geographical, industrial, economical and technological needs.

Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

ARC REPORTS STORE [OPC] PVT. LTD.

08983844448

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.”