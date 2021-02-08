Recent Study on Biogas Market 2021 Including Key Players, Applications, and Growth Size By 2026

Research Report on Biogas Market added by ResearchCMFE consist of Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2026. The global Biogas market is valued at USD 65 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 99 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the period 2016 to 2026. The Global Biogas Market report covers a brief overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes the overall Biogas Market size by analyzing historical data and future forecast.

The report highlights exclusive and relevant factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the Biogas market during the forecast period. This report also includes the COVID-19 pandemic impact analysis on the Biogas market. This report includes a detailed and considerable amount of information, which will help new providers in the most comprehensive manner for better understanding. The report elaborates the historical and current trends holding the growth of the Biogas market

Key Market Segmentation of Biogas Industry:

The segmentation of the Biogas market has been offered based on product type, application, Major Key Players, and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis

Top Players Listed in the Biogas Market Report are

CH4 Biogas

Ameresco, Inc.

Vanzetti Engineering S.r.l.

EnviTec Biogas AG

IES BIOGAS srl

Air Liquide

SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd

Wartsila

Biofuel USA Corporation

Quadrogen

Agrinz Technologies GmbH.

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

Scandinavian Biogas

Gasum’s Biogas

Biofrigas Sweden AB

Antec Biogas

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Gasmet Technologies Oy

First Biogas International AG

ARCHEA New Energy GmbH

BTS Biogas

Phaidon Energy

Biogas Hochreiter GmbH

ÖKOBiT GmbH

Electrigaz Technologies Inc..

BEKON GmbH

n-bio GmbH

Bioconstruct

AEV Energy GmbH

Biogas-Ost Unternehmensgruppe

bwe Energiesysteme GmbH & Co. KG

BioBG GmbH

Based on type, Biogas market report split into

By Substrate (Organic Waste, Sewage Sludge, Energy Crops)

By Source (Agricultural, Municipal, Industrial)

By Process (Anaerobic Digestion, Pyrolysis & Gasification, Others)

By Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit)

Based on Application Biogas market is segmented into

Automotive Fuel

Electricity Generation

Heating

Cooking

Others

Impact of COVID-19 on Biogas Market:

Biogas Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Biogas industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Biogas market in 2020

Regional Analysis Covered in this Report are:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

