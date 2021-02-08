Global GERD Sales Data & Market Report 2020 and Forecast 2021-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the GERD market.

Report Overview: GERD Market

Gastroesophageal reflux disease involves the backflow of stomachâ€™s content to mouth through esophagus which gives a burning sensation behind breast bone. Gastroesophageal reflux disease is a common digestive disorder which affects the food pipe and lower esophageal sphincter by deteriorating its elasticity. Gastroesophageal reflux disease occurs due to lifestyle changes and irregular eating habits & over consumption of fatty foods, coffee, alcoholic beverages, citrus fruits and pepper. In Gastroesophageal reflux disease there is excessive production of acid which damages the stomach lining and ultimately cause ulcers. Gastroesophageal reflux disease includes other symptoms such as regurgitation and dysphagia. However, abnormal reflux may cause uncharacteristic symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, otitis media, chest pain and enamel erosion or other dental manifestations.

The global GERD market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

The global GERD market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GERD market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The overall market has been experiencing a downturn in terms of revenue in the past several years as the leading drugs for GERD treatment have lost their patent protection, with their market shares now largely consumed by over-the-counter (OTC) and generic medications. Although loss of exclusivity of high-grossing drugs have caused a market fall-off, the demand for acid reducing drugs due to the high prevalence and incidence levels of GERD will prove beneficial to the industry from a commercial standpoint. GERD is one of the commonly observed recurrent gastrointestinal disorders worldwide. The prevalence of acid reflux and related symptoms has increased across the globe by nearly 50% over the last decade. This disorder not only has major effects on the health and quality of patient lives, but also extends to the healthcare system and economy.

Geographical Analysis: GERD Market

Based on region, the global GERD market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players: GERD Market

The major players that are operating in the global GERD market are

AstraZeneca

Eisai

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda

Segment by Type GERD Market

Proton Pumps Inhibitors

H2 Receptor Antagonists

Antacids

Prokinetics

CAM

Segment by Application GERD Market

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Stores

General Stores

Supermarkets

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global GERD market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

â€¢ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global GERD market.

â€¢ The market share of the global GERD market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

â€¢ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global GERD market.

â€¢ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global GERD market.

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the GERD market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth region?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in the GERD market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this GERD market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this GERD market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the GERD market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in the GERD market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the GERD industry?

