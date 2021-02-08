Detailed Insights on Business Travel Market with Upcoming Trends and Key Players Analysis

Research Report on Business Travel Market added by AllTheResearch consist of Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2026. The Business Travel Market size was valued at US$ 1358.11 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 2034.2 Mn. The Global Business Travel Market report covers a brief overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes the overall Business Travel Market size by analyzing historical data and future forecasts.

The report highlights exclusive and relevant factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the Business Travel market during the forecast period. This report also includes the COVID-19 pandemic impact analysis on the Business Travel market. This report includes a detailed and considerable amount of information, which will help new providers in the most comprehensive manner for better understanding. The report elaborates the historical and current trends holding the growth of the Business Travel market

Key Market Segmentation of Business Travel Industry:

The segmentation of the Business Travel market has been offered based on product type, application, Major Key Players, and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis

Top Players Listed in the Business Travel Market Report are

Expedia Group Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

American Express Global Business Travel

BCD Travel N.V.

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

among others.

Based on type, Business Travel market report split into

By Business Traveler Type (Veterans, Passionate High Tech, Road-Weary Travelers, Others)

By Type (Domestic, International)

By Purpose (Marketing & Sales, Trade Shows, Client Meetings, Others)

By Composition (Air Sales, Car Rental Sales, Lodging Sales, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel)

Based on Application Business Travel market is segmented into

BPO

Automobile

Finance

Energy

IT

Pharma

Others

Impact of COVID-19 on Business Travel Market:

Business Travel Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Business Travel industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Business Travel market in 2020

Regional Analysis Covered in this Report are:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Reasons to Buy Business Travel market Report:

Manufacturing and retailers seek the latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This Business Travel market report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the sector in the region.

The Business Travel market report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape, and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country-specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region that can help companies in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

