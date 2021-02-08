COVID-19 Impact: Home Fitness Equipment Market | Strategic Industry Evolutionary Analysis Focus on Leading Key Players and Revenue Growth Analysis by Forecast To 2026

Global Home Fitness Equipment Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Summary

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

XYZResearch’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global Home Fitness Equipment market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Home Fitness Equipment Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Home Fitness Equipment Market?

Nautilus Inc

TRUE Fitness Technology Inc

Johnson Health Tech Co

Torque Fitness LLC

Woodway

Technogym SpA

Precor Inc

NordicTrak

Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co Ltd

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Icon Health & Fitness Inc

Brunswick Corporation

Amer Sports

…

Major Type of Home Fitness Equipment Covered in XYZResearch report:

Treadmills

Elliptical machines

Stationary cycles rowing machines

Strength training equipment

Other

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Home consumer

Health clubs

Commercial users

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Treadmills -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Elliptical machines -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Stationary cycles rowing machines -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Strength training equipment -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Other -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Chapter Two: Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Assessment by Segment

Chapter Four: Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Assessment by Regions

Chapter Five: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter Six: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Seven: Home Fitness Equipment Competitive Analysis

7.1 Nautilus Inc

7.1.1 Nautilus Inc Company Profiles

7.1.2 Nautilus Inc Product Introduction

7.1.3 Nautilus Inc Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 TRUE Fitness Technology Inc

7.2.1 TRUE Fitness Technology Inc Company Profiles

7.2.2 TRUE Fitness Technology Inc Product Introduction

7.2.3 TRUE Fitness Technology Inc Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Johnson Health Tech Co

7.3.1 Johnson Health Tech Co Company Profiles

7.3.2 Johnson Health Tech Co Product Introduction

7.3.3 Johnson Health Tech Co Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Torque Fitness LLC

7.4.1 Torque Fitness LLC Company Profiles

7.4.2 Torque Fitness LLC Product Introduction

7.4.3 Torque Fitness LLC Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Woodway

7.5.1 Woodway Company Profiles

7.5.2 Woodway Product Introduction

7.5.3 Woodway Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Technogym SpA

7.6.1 Technogym SpA Company Profiles

7.6.2 Technogym SpA Product Introduction

7.6.3 Technogym SpA Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Precor Inc

7.7.1 Precor Inc Company Profiles

7.7.2 Precor Inc Product Introduction

7.7.3 Precor Inc Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 NordicTrak

7.8.1 NordicTrak Company Profiles

7.8.2 NordicTrak Product Introduction

7.8.3 NordicTrak Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co Ltd

7.9.1 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co Ltd Company Profiles

7.9.2 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co Ltd Product Introduction

7.9.3 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co Ltd Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Core Health and Fitness LLC

7.10.1 Core Health and Fitness LLC Company Profiles

7.10.2 Core Health and Fitness LLC Product Introduction

7.10.3 Core Health and Fitness LLC Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 Icon Health & Fitness Inc

7.12 Brunswick Corporation

7.13 Amer Sports

Chapter Eight: Conclusion



