Impact Of Covid 19 On Hard Kombucha Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026

Global Hard Kombucha Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Summary

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

XYZResearch’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global Hard Kombucha market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Hard Kombucha Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Hard Kombucha Market?

GT’s

Kombrewcha

Boochcraft

KYLA (Full Sail Brewing)

Flying Embers

Wild Tonic

New Holland Brewing

Unity Vibration

JuneShine

…

Major Type of Hard Kombucha Covered in XYZResearch report:

3-5 Percent ABV

6-8 Percent ABV

Other

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Online

Offline

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 3-5 Percent ABV -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 6-8 Percent ABV -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Other -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Chapter Two: Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Hard Kombucha Market Assessment by Segment

Chapter Four: Global Hard Kombucha Market Assessment by Regions

Chapter Five: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter Six: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Seven: Hard Kombucha Competitive Analysis

7.1 GT’s

7.1.1 GT’s Company Profiles

7.1.2 GT’s Product Introduction

7.1.3 GT’s Hard Kombucha Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Kombrewcha

7.2.1 Kombrewcha Company Profiles

7.2.2 Kombrewcha Product Introduction

7.2.3 Kombrewcha Hard Kombucha Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Boochcraft

7.3.1 Boochcraft Company Profiles

7.3.2 Boochcraft Product Introduction

7.3.3 Boochcraft Hard Kombucha Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing)

7.4.1 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Company Profiles

7.4.2 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Product Introduction

7.4.3 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Hard Kombucha Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Flying Embers

7.5.1 Flying Embers Company Profiles

7.5.2 Flying Embers Product Introduction

7.5.3 Flying Embers Hard Kombucha Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Wild Tonic

7.6.1 Wild Tonic Company Profiles

7.6.2 Wild Tonic Product Introduction

7.6.3 Wild Tonic Hard Kombucha Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 New Holland Brewing

7.7.1 New Holland Brewing Company Profiles

7.7.2 New Holland Brewing Product Introduction

7.7.3 New Holland Brewing Hard Kombucha Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Unity Vibration

7.8.1 Unity Vibration Company Profiles

7.8.2 Unity Vibration Product Introduction

7.8.3 Unity Vibration Hard Kombucha Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 JuneShine

7.9.1 JuneShine Company Profiles

7.9.2 JuneShine Product Introduction

7.9.3 JuneShine Hard Kombucha Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Eight: Conclusion



