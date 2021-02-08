Comprehensive Report on GPS Tracking Devices Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | Impact Of Covid 19 Analysis

Global GPS Tracking Devices Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Summary

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

XYZResearch’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global GPS Tracking Devices market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of GPS Tracking Devices Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in GPS Tracking Devices Market?

Orbcomm Inc

Laird PLC.

Teltonika UAB

Geotab Inc.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd

Tomtom International BV

Atrack Technology Inc.

Calamp Corporation

Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

…

Major Type of GPS Tracking Devices Covered in XYZResearch report:

Data loggers

Data pushers

Data pullers

Covert GPS Trackers

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Mining

Transportation

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Data loggers -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Data pushers -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Data pullers -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Covert GPS Trackers -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Chapter Two: Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Three: Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Assessment by Segment

Chapter Four: Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Assessment by Regions

Chapter Five: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter Six: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Seven: GPS Tracking Devices Competitive Analysis

7.1 Orbcomm Inc

7.1.1 Orbcomm Inc Company Profiles

7.1.2 Orbcomm Inc Product Introduction

7.1.3 Orbcomm Inc GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Laird PLC.

7.2.1 Laird PLC. Company Profiles

7.2.2 Laird PLC. Product Introduction

7.2.3 Laird PLC. GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Teltonika UAB

7.3.1 Teltonika UAB Company Profiles

7.3.2 Teltonika UAB Product Introduction

7.3.3 Teltonika UAB GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Geotab Inc.

7.4.1 Geotab Inc. Company Profiles

7.4.2 Geotab Inc. Product Introduction

7.4.3 Geotab Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Sierra Wireless Inc.

7.5.1 Sierra Wireless Inc. Company Profiles

7.5.2 Sierra Wireless Inc. Product Introduction

7.5.3 Sierra Wireless Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd

7.6.1 Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd Company Profiles

7.6.2 Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd Product Introduction

7.6.3 Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Tomtom International BV

7.7.1 Tomtom International BV Company Profiles

7.7.2 Tomtom International BV Product Introduction

7.7.3 Tomtom International BV GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Atrack Technology Inc.

7.8.1 Atrack Technology Inc. Company Profiles

7.8.2 Atrack Technology Inc. Product Introduction

7.8.3 Atrack Technology Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Calamp Corporation

7.9.1 Calamp Corporation Company Profiles

7.9.2 Calamp Corporation Product Introduction

7.9.3 Calamp Corporation GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

7.10.1 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. Company Profiles

7.10.2 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. Product Introduction

7.10.3 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Eight: Conclusion



