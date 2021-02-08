Geotechnical Measuring Devices Market Share, Growth 2020 Global Industry Size, Trends, Opportunities Analysis by Outlook 2026

Global Geotechnical Measuring Devices Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Summary

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, official counts of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have passed 4,000,000 and 280,000 at the time of this report. Many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising.

On a more positive note, we are already seeing signs of recovery as the COVID-19 risk is declining in China. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Geotechnical Measuring Devices market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Geotechnical Measuring Devices market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Geotechnical Measuring Devices industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The ???Geotechnical Instrumentation aims at producing XX Geotechnical Measuring Devices in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????RST Instruments accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Geotechnical Measuring Devices Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Korea

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Geotechnical Measuring Devices Market?

Geotechnical Instrumentation

RST Instruments

Roctest

Sherborne Sensors

GaiaComm

Geosense

3D Laser Mapping

Fugro N.V

Keller Group

Geokon

Incorporated

Durham Geo Slope Indicator

Nova Metrix

Geocomp Corporation

Sisgeo

COWI A/S

Jewell Instruments

Major Type of Geotechnical Measuring Devices Covered in XYZResearch report:

Extensometers

Piezometers

Rain Gauges

Thermometers

Others

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Construction

Geology

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Extensometers -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Piezometers -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Rain Gauges -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Thermometers -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Chapter Two: Regional Market

Chapter Three: Global Geotechnical Measuring Devices Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Four: Global Geotechnical Measuring Devices Market Assessment by Application

Chapter Five: Global Geotechnical Measuring Devices Average Price Trend

Chapter Six: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter Seven: Geotechnical Measuring Devices Competitive Analysis

7.1 Geotechnical Instrumentation

7.1.1 Geotechnical Instrumentation Company Profiles

7.1.2 Geotechnical Instrumentation Product Introduction

7.1.3 Geotechnical Instrumentation Geotechnical Measuring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 RST Instruments

7.2.1 RST Instruments Company Profiles

7.2.2 RST Instruments Product Introduction

7.2.3 RST Instruments Geotechnical Measuring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Roctest

7.3.1 Roctest Company Profiles

7.3.2 Roctest Product Introduction

7.3.3 Roctest Geotechnical Measuring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Sherborne Sensors

7.4.1 Sherborne Sensors Company Profiles

7.4.2 Sherborne Sensors Product Introduction

7.4.3 Sherborne Sensors Geotechnical Measuring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 GaiaComm

7.5.1 GaiaComm Company Profiles

7.5.2 GaiaComm Product Introduction

7.5.3 GaiaComm Geotechnical Measuring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Geosense

7.6.1 Geosense Company Profiles

7.6.2 Geosense Product Introduction

7.6.3 Geosense Geotechnical Measuring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 3D Laser Mapping

7.7.1 3D Laser Mapping Company Profiles

7.7.2 3D Laser Mapping Product Introduction

7.7.3 3D Laser Mapping Geotechnical Measuring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Fugro N.V

7.8.1 Fugro N.V Company Profiles

7.8.2 Fugro N.V Product Introduction

7.8.3 Fugro N.V Geotechnical Measuring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Keller Group

7.9.1 Keller Group Company Profiles

7.9.2 Keller Group Product Introduction

7.9.3 Keller Group Geotechnical Measuring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Geokon

7.10.1 Geokon Company Profiles

7.10.2 Geokon Product Introduction

7.10.3 Geokon Geotechnical Measuring Devices Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 Incorporated

7.12 Durham Geo Slope Indicator

7.13 Nova Metrix

7.14 Geocomp Corporation

7.15 Sisgeo

7.16 COWI A/S

7.17 Jewell Instruments

Chapter Eight: Conclusion



