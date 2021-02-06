Enteral Nutrition Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players Nestle, Danone, Fresenius Kabi

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Enteral Nutrition Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enteral Nutrition market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enteral Nutrition Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Abbott Laboratories (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Danone (France), Fresenius Kabi (France), Mead Johnson Nutrition (United States), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Global Health Products, Inc. (United States) and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Victus, Inc. (United States), Hormel Foods Corporation (United States), Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc (United States), Perrigo Company plc (Ireland) and Baxter (United States).

According to the American Cancer Society, 64,690 people developed head and neck cancer in the United States in 2018. Moreover, significant weight loss is reported in patients with head and neck cancer which in turn drives the Enteral Nutrition market. According to a renowned medical information website, nearly 30% to 50% of head and neck cancer patients suffered from malnutrition before the beginning of treatment. Enteral nutrition is given to the end users in case of diseases such as oncology, neurology, diabetes, critical care, and others. It is the administration of food supplements using pumps and tubes directly in the gastrointestinal tract of patients who are unable to swallow food or do not get enough nourishment by eating or drinking. These medical devices deliver medications and nutrients directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum either via nose, mouth, or direct percutaneous route. According to AMA, the Global Enteral Nutrition market is expected to see growth rate of 7.9%.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Standard Enteral Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illness), Application (Hospital Sale, Retail, Online), Form (Liquid, Powder), Protein Composition (Standard Protein diet, High Protein Supplement, Protein for Diabetes Care Patient, Others)



Market Concentration Insights:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

Market Drivers

The Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Disorder such as Cancer

Increase in Geriatric Population

Owing To Enhancement in Techniques, Configurations, and Ingredients

Market Trend

Increase in the Number of Enteral Formulae Available Over the Years

Rise in Nutritional Deficiency in Infants and Pregnant Women

Growing Deficiency of Micro and Macro Nutrients among Hospital Patients during both Pre and Post-Surgery

Restraints

High Cost of Procedure and Complications Associated with Eternal Nutrition Supplements

Opportunities

Owing To Improvement in Healthcare Infrastructure

Increase in Demand for Better Healthcare Services in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

