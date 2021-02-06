Automotive Aftermarket Market Swot Analysis by key players Continental, Denso, Federal-Mogul

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Automotive Aftermarket Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Automotive Aftermarket market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Automotive Aftermarket Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

3M Company (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Federal-Mogul Corporation (United States), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Eaton (Ireland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), McKinsey & Company (United States) and Cerasis (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are American Industrial Co. (United States), Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (United States) and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (United States).

The automotive aftermarket is going in dramatic changes by evolving customer expectations and competitive power. These variations provide the shape of their customers, automotive suppliers, and another aftermarket. The technological developments are expected to disrupt the automotive aftermarket over the next 5 to 10 years. The growth rate of the automotive aftermarket industry is expected to grow at a rate of 3% per annum through 2030. China will become the major driver in the growth of the automotive aftermarket due to the aggressive enhancement of OEMs into aftermarket activities and digitization of channels. The major issue faced by aftermarket suppliers is their ability to survive in the future due to the lack of aftermarket value chain.

by Sales Channels (OEM, IAM, OES, Aftermarket), Categories (Additives and Performance Chemicals, Automotive Batteries, Automotive Tire & Tubes, Collision Repair Equipment, Diagnostic Equipment, Garage Equipment & Tools, Mechanical Handling & Testing Equipment, Replacement Parts), Vehicle (Light-Duty Vehicle, Medium-Duty Vehicle, Heavy-Duty Vehicle)



Market Trend

Rapid Adoption of New Technologies Such As Big Data and Advanced Analytics for both Revenue and Cost Sides

High Growth in Digitization of Channels Such As E-Commerce, Raising the Price Transparency for the Customers

Market Drivers

Growing Importance of Fleet Customers Require Differentiated Service Offerings

The emergence of Next-Generation Vehicles Such As Green Consciousness, Autonomous Driving, Connected Vehicles

Increase the Average Age of Vehicles

Opportunities

High Growth in Gas and Hybrid Cars among Electrical Vehicles

Restraints

Lack of Strategic Focus and Skills and Insufficient Digitization Resources

High Cost of Maintenance

Challenges

Rapid Changes in Consumer Behaviours

Future Replacement Rates

High Impact of Low-Cost Country Imports

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Automotive Aftermarket Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Automotive Aftermarket market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Automotive Aftermarket; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Automotive Aftermarket market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

