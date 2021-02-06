Herbal Cosmetic Market May See a Big Move | Shiseido, Unilever, Beiersdorf

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Herbal Cosmetic Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Herbal Cosmetic market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Herbal Cosmetic Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

L’Oral (United States), P&G (United States), Shiseido (Japan), Unilever (United Kingdom), Beiersdorf (Germany), Amway (United States), AVON Beauty Products (United Kingdom), Burberry (United Kingdom), Chanel (France) and Clarins (France)

Herbal cosmetics are primarily formulated, using different cosmetic ingredients to form the base so that one or more herbal ingredients are used to cure the various skin ailments. The name itself suggests that the herbal cosmetics are natural and free from all the harmful synthetic chemicals which otherwise may prove to be toxic for the skin. Compared to the other beauty products, natural cosmetics are very safe to use. The market of the herbal cosmetic is having numerous opportunities as the herbal products are considered as the low cost and effective replacement to the synthetic beauty products, but there are some competitors which are grabbing the herbal product market by the synthetic product which is a hindrance for the market.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Hair care, Skincare, Fragrance), Application (Cleaning, Anti Disease, Other), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Pharmacy, Departmental store, Beauty spa/salon, Internet retailing, Specialty store), Gender (Men, Women)



Market Growth Drivers

Chemical less property of the product

An increasing number of well-travelled consumers

Rising consumer inclination towards their enhanced appearance and looks across the globe

Influencing Trend

Increasing global exposure to the health and the beauty trends

using herbal medicines in the skin care industry

Restraints

Increasing number of the other synthetic product competitors that are ready to grab the herbal company’s share

Opportunities

Herbal products are considered as the low cost and effective replacement to the synthetic beauty products

Challenges

Lesser availability in some market

Low availability of the skilled labour

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

…………….

