Commercial Video Camera Market to Witness Huge Growth by Infinova, Pelco, Hikvision

Major Players in This Report Include,

Honeywell Security Group (United States), Infinova (United States), Pelco (United States), BCD Video (United States), Hikvision (China), Dahua (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), FLIR (United States) and Avigilon (Canada)

Commercial Video Camera is also called Closed-circuit television. The Commercial Video Camera is used to transfer signals to the exact place and on limited monitors. Commercial Video Camera provides the process of capturing or monitoring any movement or any individual for reduction of crime. IP enables an analog camera is two cameras used in Commercial Video Camera. These cameras are used for security purpose in commercial as well as residential buildings. Due to the awareness about the public safety and issues related to the theft, there is an increase in the use of the commercial video camera, while due to the increasing incidences of infringement of privacy, there can be a substantial restrain to the market. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Awareness about Public Safety and Security and Fueling Demand Due To Theft Activity.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Ceiling-Mounted, Wall-Mounted, Portable), Application (Commercial Buildings, Public places, Others), System (Analog, IP), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Service)



Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Public Safety and Security

Fueling Demand Due To Theft Activity

Market Trend

Attraction towards IP Cameras

Up Surging Demand of Spy Cameras

Restraints

Increasing Incidences of Infringement of Privacy

Opportunities

Rising Advancement in IOT as well as Big Data and Introduction of Video Surveillance-as-a-service (VSaaS)

Challenges

Rising Concern towards Cyber security Terrorizations

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

