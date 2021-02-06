Adult Store Market – Massive Growth opportunity Ahead | Reckitt Benckiser, Aneros, Bad Dragon

Adult Store Market – Massive Growth opportunity Ahead | Reckitt Benckiser, Aneros, Bad Dragon4 min read
A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Adult Store Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Adult Store market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Adult Store Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Major Players in This Report Include,
Church & Dwight (United States), Doc Johnson (United States), LELO (Sweden), Pleasure Chest (United States), Reckitt Benckiser (United Kingdom), Adam & Eve (United States), Adultshop (Australia), Aneros (Japan) and Bad Dragon (United States)
Adult stores are referred to as retail outlets that are involved in selling a variety of products such as personal lubricants, sex toys and erotic lingerie under clothing and pornography. These products are sexual stimulant and are available in different types, sizes, and colors and are used to augment the pleasure. Increasing openness, drive for excitement and adventure, passion for quirky products for experimentation are the factors propelling the market growth. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will have the largest share in the market by the end of 2023 owing to the increasing disposable income and the presence of large customer bases. Further, Europe and North America will also show a higher growth rate due to the availability of high-end sophisticated products.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Sex Toys, Personal Lubricants, Erotic Lingerie, Other), Application (Men, Women), Distribution channel (Online Sale, Offline Sale)
Market Concentration Insights:
CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis
Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)
Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy
Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis
Market Drivers
- Increasing Purchase Volume of Sexual Wellness Product, Sexual Enhancement Supplements, Dildos, etc.
- Growing Awareness and Changing Perception Towards Adult Stores
- Rising Disposable Income coupled with Easy Availability of Sexual Wellness Products
Market Trend
- Increasing Adoption of Adult Toys for Therapeutic Purpose
- Flourishing E-commerce Industry
- Growing Cultural and Social Acceptance of Adult Stores
Restraints
- Negative Impact of Sex Toys may hamper the Market Growth
Opportunities
- Increasing Number of LGBT Population and Rising Support from Sexologists, Doctors, Resulting in High Purchasing Power of Sexual Wellness Products
- Rebranding and Repositioning of Sex toys in Adult Stores
Challenges
- Social Inhibitors against Adult Stores Consider Adult Stores AS Stereotyped and Vulgar
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Report Highlights:
- Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)
- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)
- Recent industry trends and development activity
- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Adult Store Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Adult Store market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Adult Store Market.
Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Adult Store; Post COVID Analysis
Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Adult Store Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Adult Store market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)
…………….
