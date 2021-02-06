Production Chemicals Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period to 2024

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Production Chemicals Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Production Chemicals market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Production Chemicals Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Croda PLC (United States), DuPont (United States), Baker Hughes (United States), Schlumberger Limited (United States), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Ecolab Inc. (United States) and Halliburton Company (United States)

Production chemicals are used for cementing, drilling fluids, improved oil recovery, stimulation, and others. There are various types of production chemicals such as demulsifiers, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, asphaltene inhibitors, biocides, scavengers, surfactants, and others. Increasing demand from emerging economies for highly developed drilling fluids is driving the market. Additionally, increasing production of crude oil and rising demand for the high quality of extraction are the factors for growing the market. However, stringent government regulation in many geographical areas and falling crude oil prices results in falling production of oil are the major factors that have been limiting the overall growth of the market. But, increasing drilling activities across the world can create an opportunity for the market in the coming years. According to AMA, the market for Production Chemicals is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Requirement and Production of Crude Oil and Rising Demand for Highly Developed Drilling Fluids.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Demulsifiers, Scale Inhibitors, Corrosion Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers, Surfactants, Others), Application (Cementing, Drilling Fluids, Improved Oil Recovery, Stimulation, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Chemical Store)



Regulatory Insights:

There are various regulation related to the chemical as chemicals involved in various hazardous or toxic substance. For instance, Toxic Substances Control Act of 1976 (TSCA), Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (S. 697), TSCA Modernization Act of 2015 (H.R. 2576), S. 697 and the TSCA Modernization Act of 2015 is the regulation for chemicals.

Market Drivers

Increasing Requirement and Production of Crude Oil

Rising Demand for Highly Developed Drilling Fluids

Market Trend

Rising Trend of Circular Economy and Sustainability

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulation in Many Geographical Areas

Opportunities

Increasing Drilling Activities across the World and Rising Demand for High Quality of extraction

Challenges

Falling Crude Oil Prices Results in Falling Production of Oil



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

