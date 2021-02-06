Marijuana Market 2021: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Cara Therapeutics, Cannabis Sativa, CannaGrow Holdings, United Cannabis, Growblox Sciences, etc. | InForGrowth

February 6, 2021

Marijuana Market 2021: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Cara Therapeutics, Cannabis Sativa, CannaGrow Holdings, United Cannabis, Growblox Sciences, etc.

Global Marijuana Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Marijuana Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Marijuana market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Marijuana market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Marijuana Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Marijuana industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Marijuana market in 2021

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Marijuana market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Marijuana products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Marijuana Market Report are 

  • Cara Therapeutics
  • Cannabis Sativa
  • CannaGrow Holdings
  • United Cannabis
  • Growblox Sciences
  • GreenGro Technologies
  • GW Pharmaceuticals
  • Lexaria Corp
  • MMJ America
  • Medicine Man
  • Canopy Growth
  • Aphria
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.
  • mCig Inc, .

    Based on type, The report split into

  • Industrial Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade, .

    Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Chronic Pain
  • Arthritis
  • Migraine
  • Cancer
  • Other, .

    Industrial Analysis of Marijuana Market:

    Marijuana

    The study objectives of this report are:

    • To analyze global Marijuana status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
    • To present the Marijuana development in various regions like United States, Europe and China.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
    • Marijuana market report helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

