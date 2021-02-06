Digital Payment Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide With Strong Growth | Android Pay, ACI Worldwide, PayPal, Adyen

Digital Payment Systems is used to send and receive money through electronic platforms which do not involve any hard cash. It is an easy, instant and convenient way for online money transactions. However, there are some issues related to cybersecurity like personal data may get hacked and unexpected technical issues might create problems. The demand for Online Payment System is continuously growing globally because of the ecommerce market and better customer experience.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Digital Payment Systems Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Payment Systems market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Android Pay (Google LLC) (United States), ACI Worldwide (United States), PayPal Holdings Inc. (United States), Adyen (Netherlands), Global Payments (United States), Amex Pay (American Express) (United States), FIS (United States), Novatti Group Ltd. (Australia), Total System Services Inc. (United States), PayU Group (Netherlands), Dwolla Inc. (United States) and NTT DATA Corporation (Japan).

Market trends and dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Market Drivers

Prevalence of use of Smartphones with Good Network Connectivity and Digital Platforms

Rising Need for Eliminating Black Money Transactions

Market Trend

Increasing use of Digital Payment Method Among Generation Z who have Never known the World without Smartphones and Internet

The Advent of Digital Money in Digital Payment System Market

Use of Digital Payment Applications is on Trend

Restraints

The Cybersecurity Related Theft Associated with Using Digital Payment Systems

Lack of Knowledge about Digital Payment Systems in Rural Regions of the World

Opportunities

Rising Promotional Events and Activities of Cashless Payments will Boost the Digital Payment System Market

The Advancement and Development in Digital Payment System Technology

Growing Use of E-commerce Industry

The Global Digital Payment Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Bank Cards, Unstructured Supplementary Data Service (USSD), Mobile wallets, Internet Banking, PoS (Point of Sale), Others), Industry Verticals (Banking Sector, Transportation Industry, Retail Industry, Telecommunications Industry, Others), Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Others), Solution (Payment Wallet, Payment Gateway, Payment Security, Payment Processing)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Digital Payment Systems Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

