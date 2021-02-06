B2B Marketplace Platforms Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players: Groupon, LivingSocial, Gilt, Instacart

A Business to Business (B2B) marketplace is an online, multi-vendor marketplace where manufacturers, suppliers, traders, wholesalers, retailers, exporters, importers, and other business organizations meet together for buying and selling the products. A B2B marketplace connects businesses. It connects multiple sellers to buyers and give buyers the option to compare and buy products from many different sellers all in one place. The B2B marketplace is a website where brands sell their products and services (in bulk) to other businesses. The goal of B2B marketplace platforms is to improve the customer experience by providing services on demand.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Groupon (United States), LivingSocial (United States), Gilt (United States), Instacart (United States), Shipt (United States), Mirakl (France), Uppler (United States), Tradeshift (United States), Oro, Inc. (United States) and Shuup (United States)

Market Trend

Integrations with Popular Third-Party Solutions such as Customer Relationship Management Solutions, ERP Systems

Market Drivers

The increased number of potential customers and the ability to create an online offering without needing to create an e-commerce site are driving the growth of the B2B Marketplace Platform.

Increased Visibility to New Customers and Saves Time & Money

Lower Overhead Costs by Automating Manual Tasks and Streamlining Supply-Chain Operations

Opportunities

Increased potential customer audience and gaining more visibility for a brand creates a lucrative business model and presented e-commerce companies with numerous opportunities in every industry.

Digital Commerce Opens New Opportunities for Manufacturers across All Industries

Use of Social Media in Conjunction with B2B Marketplace Platform

The Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Business Marketplaces (Merchant Marketing Software, On-Demand Delivery Software, On-Demand Wellness Software, Others), Independent Contractor Marketplaces (Ride Sharing Software, and Grocery Delivery Software)), Business Model (B2B Product Marketplace, B2B Service Marketplace, Hybrid Marketplace), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Fashion and Accessories, Health and Beauty, Industrial Supplies, Professional Services, Home, Office, and Décor, Others), Component (Software, Services), Business Type (Vertical B2B Marketplace, Horizontal B2B Marketplace)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

