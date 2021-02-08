Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size Growth Segment by Application (2020-2025)

Research report on “Injection Molding Machine Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Injection Molding Machine Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

Global Injection Molding Machine Market to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2025.

Global Injection Molding Machine Market valued approximately USD 16 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3 % over the forecast period 2017-2025 The growth of the market is driven by the high demand from the packaging industry, rising demand for energy saving, growing automotive industry, and advancements in injection molding technology. Based on end-use industry, the injection molding machine market has been segmented into automotive, packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others. The automotive end-use industry segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate, in terms of both, value and volume, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing production of vehicles and rising demand for lightweight automotive components in developed and emerging regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for injection molding machines during the forecast period, in terms of value. Rapidly growing end-use industries, competitive manufacturing costs, rising demand from the automotive industry, and high economic growth rates are the major factors for the growth of the injection molding machine market in this region. The use of injection molding machines for lower production capacities is less economical, which is a major factor restraining the growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

oPlastic

oRubber

oMetal

oCeramic

By Machine Type:

oHydraulic Injection Molding Machine

oAll Electric Injection Molding Machine

oHybrid Injection Molding Machine

By Clamping Force:

o0-200 Ton-Force

o201-500 Ton-Force

oAbove 500 Ton Force

By End-Use Industry:

oAutomotive

oConsumer Goods

oPackaging

oHealthcare

oElectricals & Electronics

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year“ 2015, 2016

Base year“ 2017

Forecast period“ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Haitians International Holdings Limited, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited, The Japan Steel Works Ltd, Chan Hsong Holdings Limited, Milacron Holdings Corp, Engel Austria GmbH, Arburg GmbH & Co. Kg, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd, Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Injection Molding Machine Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Injection Molding Machine Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Injection Molding Machine Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Injection Molding Machine Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Injection Molding Machine Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Injection Molding Machine Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Injection Molding Machine Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Injection Molding Machine Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

