Global Industrial Robotics Market Size Consumption Comparison by Application (2020-2025)

Global Industrial Robotics Market is valued approximately USD 44.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Industrial robots exhibit the caliber to operate within strong manufacturing arrangements and operators, releasing the need for further structural or infrastructural expenditures. Industrial runners are incorporating industrial robots amongst the technicians and facilities owing to their small manufacturing footprint, eradicating the need for a separate chamber. Automakers are implementing laser cutting operation and laser welding application at the plants with the aid of industrial robots, on grounds of better positioning accuracy and higher speed. Robotic lasers adjust the beam focal length and working angle, resulting in faster welding at two laser stitches per second. Further, Technological advancements and decreasing costs are making industrial robots more affordable to SMEs and are enabling seamless incorporation and programming. Shortage of labor and increasing manufacturing requirements is driving the need and acceptance for automation. Rising penetration of collaborative robots in various industries is another factor driving the market.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Robotics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Rapid Industrialization and Automation and High Labor Cost and Lack of Skilled Workforce. A total of about 261,800 units were sold in 2017, a rise of 37% more than the global sales volume of 2015 (253,300) was reached in this region. This was the highest sales level ever recorded for the fifth year in a row.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB (Switzerland)

YASKAWA (Japan)

FANUC (Japan)

KUKA (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

DENSO (Japan)

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan)

EPSON (Japan)

DÃ¼rr (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Application:

Handling

Assembling

Welding

Processing

Dispensing

Others

By Industry:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Food & Beverages

Precision Engineering

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year“ 2016, 2017

Base year“ 2018

Forecast period“ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Robotics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Industrial Robotics Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Industrial Robotics Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Industrial Robotics Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Industrial Robotics Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Industrial Robotics Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Industrial Robotics Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Industrial Robotics Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

