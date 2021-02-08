Global In-Dash Navigation System Market May Set New Growth Story

Research report on “In-Dash Navigation System Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, In-Dash Navigation System Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

Report Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast And Business Opportunity.

Global In-Dash Navigation System Market to reach USD 25.10 billion by 2025.

Global In-Dash Navigation System Market valued approximately USD 8.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.80 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are striving to offer technologically advanced and embedded vehicle systems, which can provide many functions in a single unit. The increase in demand for light weight vehicle components, legislations for emissions in developed countries, and increasing vehicle production are the key factors that will drive the in-dash navigation system market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share, by value and volume, of the in-dash navigation system market in 2017. In terms of growth, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing economies such as China and India are expected to play a major role on the backdrop of increasing vehicle production. Also, increasing number of vehicles on the road in developing economies will fuel the demand for real time traffic and weather information, which will further boost the demand for in-dash navigation systems. The in-dash navigation system market is highly dependent on the supporting infrastructure such as connectivity, roadways, and other infrastructure. The cheap availability of other substitutes such as personal navigation devices and mobile phones may also negatively affect the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

o2D Maps

o3D Maps

By Component:

oAntenna Module

oControl Module

oDisplay Unit

oWiring Harness

By Connected Navigation Services:

oReal Time Traffic, Directions and Information (TDI) Services

oFleet Management Services

oOthers

By Vehicle Type:

oPassenger Cars

oCommercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle Type:

oBEV

oPHEV

oHEV

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year“ 2015, 2016

Base year“ 2017

Forecast period“ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Continental AG, Garmin Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH , Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation , Tomtom NV , Luxoft Holding Inc , Harman International , Pioneer Corporation , Alpine Electronics, Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global In-Dash Navigation System Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global In-Dash Navigation System Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

