Global High-Pressure Seals Market 2020 Demand, Leading Players, Emerging Technologies, Applications, Development History Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

Global High-Pressure Seals Market is valued approximately USD 4.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. High pressure seals are leakage control equipment that are deployed on rotating equipment such as mixer and pumps to limit the leakage of gases and liquid from escaping into the environment. High pressure seals are mostly made up of metal or alloys. High pressure seals offer extensive service lifetime and short resistance for extreme compression applications over a wide temperature array. These types of seals are commonly used in helical shafts in heavy industries, working rolls for hot and cold rolling mills, marine shafts, machinery for paper, pumps, and gearboxes. Increased Efficiency in Oil Production in Offshore and Expected Recovery in Oil Prices are the key driving factors of the market growth. In addition, Nuclear Power Generation is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. Power generation is the major end-use industry for high pressure seals. This is expected to enhance the demand for high pressure seals in power generation. For instance, International Atomic Energy Agency projected that nuclear electricity generation may grow from 15% to 45% by 2020 and 25% to 95% by 2030. However, increasing Interest in Renewable or Alternative Energy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global High-Pressure Seals market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing automotive sector, surging demand from end use industries such as pharmaceutical, mining aerospace & defense would create lucrative growth prospects for the High-Pressure Seals market across Asia-Pacific region. Whereas, North America is anticipated to be the second largest market owing to exploration activities coupled with shale gas boom.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Metal

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR)

Fluoroelastomers

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Aerospace & Defense

Mining

Manufacturing Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Other End-Use Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year“ 2016, 2017

Base year“ 2018

Forecast period“ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global High-Pressure Seals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

